Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time show

Shakira is also set to release the official song for the 2025 World Cup, Dai Dai. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira, Madonna and K-pop megastars BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final on July 19th at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Fifa confirmed on Thursday.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a Fifa World Cup final but has raised concerns about how long half-time will be.

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on 11 June in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be “the first-ever half-time show at a Fifa World Cup final”.

He did not say at the time who would be performing or how long the show would last.

“This will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” he said on Instagram.

The move mirrors the show held during the final of the 2024 Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.

There was also a half-time show at last year’s Fifa Club World Cup final, also staged at MetLife Stadium, which stretched the break in excess of the regulation 15 minutes.

Infantino added that Fifa also planned to “take over” New York’s Times Square on the final weekend of the World Cup.

The half-time performances will support Fifa’s Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million for children worldwide during the World Cup.

Shakira last week teased the new official song for the World Cup, releasing a brief video of the track filmed at Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium.

The singer – who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka – announced the song, titled Dai Dai, in a post on her Instagram account.

In the 67-second video, Shakira appears on the pitch at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed in a free concert at the city’s Copacabana Beach in front of 2 million people.

Holding the Trionda, the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, Shakira performed excerpts of the song in English, joined by dancers dressed in the colours of participating teams.

The song was produced with Nigerian artist Burna Boy and is set for official release on Thursday.

Shakira has a long association with the World Cup, having also performed at the 2006 and 2014 World Cup finals. – Guardian