Manchester United to speak with Michael Carrick about permanent head coach role

Manchester United are set to speak to Michael Carrick about staying in charge beyond the end of the season. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester United are set to speak to Michael Carrick about staying in charge beyond the end of the season.

The 44-year-old has surpassed the expectations of many since taking over for the remainder of the campaign in January following an acrimonious end to Ruben Amorim’s rocky Red Devils reign.

Carrick has overseen a marked improvement in mood and results, with United clinching Champions League qualification with three matches to spare and on the verge of securing third spot in the Premier League.

That upturn has put the club’s former midfielder, captain and coach in pole position to stay in a post it is understood he will speak to the club about before the end of the season.

United have explored other options but Carrick has long been considered the front-runner for a job that he has been publicly backed for by a number of players.

Some bookmakers have suspended betting on his appointment and the Athletic reports that chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox will this week recommend he is offered the role at an executive meeting.

Carrick is set to face the media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest, when Casemiro will get a chance to bid farewell to the Old Trafford faithful.

The popular 34-year-old midfielder, who joined from Real Madrid in 2022, confirmed in January that he would be leaving United when his contract expired this summer.

Casemiro has shone since then, scoring five goals, and has missed only one game – Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Sunderland – in the Carrick era.

But the Brazil international was back training with the group on Wednesday morning along with Manuel Ugarte, who was also absent for the Wearside trip due to a back complaint.