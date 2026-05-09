Senne Lammens holds Sunderland at bay as Manchester United struggle without Benjamin Sesko

Premier League: Sunderland 0 Manchester United 0

Manchester United have played some exhilarating football during a stirring run of victories since Michael Carrick took interim charge in January, but this was not one of those days.

Having beaten arch-rivals Liverpool at a raucous Old Trafford last weekend to qualify for next season’s Champions League, this was a comedown from that great high and a sobering reminder of the task still facing Carrick to make United a major force again. Given that they made five changes, a lack of fluency was perhaps to be expected and the fact that United left disappointed not to have picked up an 11th win from 15 games under Carrick was indicative of their recent progress.

Sunderland were the better side, certainly during the first half, and only some fine goalkeeping from Senne Lammens kept the hosts at bay on a cold, damp afternoon on Wearside.

United were without Benjamin Sesko, which opened the door for Joshua Zirkzee to start up front, but he made little impact and was replaced after just 65 minutes. Mason Mount started in midfield in the absence of Casemiro but it was a largely disappointing day for the visitors.

Carrick’s men created precious little, although he remains the firm favourite to land the managerial post on a permanent basis at the end of the season. The former United and England midfielder has achieved his target of Champions League qualification and has a groundswell of support inside the dressingroom. The Brazil star Matheus Cunha recently compared him to Alex Ferguson, but this performance was a far cry from the vintage displays seen so often during the legendary Scot’s long tenure.

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey in action against Manchester United's Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Brian Brobbey caused United’s defence untold problems all afternoon and he could count himself unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet. Sunderland threatened first in the fifth minute when Chemsdine Talbi played a delightful one-two with a team-mate inside the left channel before curling a 20-yard shot wide of Lammens’ far post. Moments later, a brilliant move cut United apart but the hosts could not find the finishing touch.

In the 11th minute, Lammens had to be quick off his line to deny Brobbey, who broke clear after evading the attention of Lisandro Martínez. The hosts continued to probe and had a strong penalty claim turned down in the 19th minute when Enzo Le Fée’s shot appeared to hit the hand of Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo but came to nothing. Lammens did well to deny Brobbey at the feet of the Sunderland striker, who then fired across the face of goal as United survived again.

Carrick had been quick to remind his players that, although a place at European football’s top table has been achieved, it is important to maintain that momentum and finish the season in style. After turning around the poor results left by Ruben Amorim in January, Carrick has breathed new life into United.

There is an energy about them, they are undeniably more connected, and their fans are genuinely excited about watching them play. There is trust and there is undeniable progress in every department of the team, but as an attacking force they were largely blunt here.

Still, late chances came United’s way and they might have pilfered the points in the closing stages. Cunha, who has been revelation this season and scored nine goals in 28 league starts but fired straight at Robin Roefs from 12 yards in the dying embers when he should have done better.

In the end a draw was perhaps just about a fair result, given United’s improved second-half showing which saw them dig deep for a point and threaten to take all three.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Brighton took a 3-0 win over Wolves after Jack Hunshelwood and Lewis Dunk both scored in the opening minutes, Yankuba Minteh sealing the deal with his 86th-minute strike.

Meanwhile at Craven Cottage, both Fulham and Bournemouth were reduced to 10 after Ryan Christie and Joachim Andersen were sent marching before half-time. Rayan found the net shortly after the restart which proved enough to take the points. – Guardian