Kian Leavy’s form keeping St Pat’s on Shamrock Rovers’ coat-tails

Worrying times in the League of Ireland as Shamrock Rovers hit stride in April, picking off Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians to edge two points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

There is a growing concern around the lack of a distinct challenger to Rovers in the 2020s.

Shels, the only other club to win a title this decade, under Damien Duff in 2024, are struggling to transfer last year’s European form to the domestic front.

Joey O’Brien’s expensively constructed squad are already 12 points adrift of the defending champions as injuries to key defenders, Paddy Barrett, Milan Mbeng and Odhran Casey, has led to the concession of 17 goals.

Only Waterford, down the bottom of the table, have a worse record, having leaked 23 in 11 games.

“If I am brutally honest,” said Duff on Virgin Media last Friday. “I think they’re letting [O’Brien] down at the minute. Coaching can take you so far. The lack of finishing and mistakes that are costing them goals is purely down to individuals.”

Dundalk under Ciarán Kilduff have overachieved since promotion from Division One with the most goals (22) in the league to sit third in between St Pat’s and Bohs ahead of a crucial Dublin derby at Richmond Park on Friday night.

The competing managers, St Pat’s Stephen Kenny and Bohs Alan Reynolds, know how difficult it will become to reel in Rovers over the summer if Stephen Bradley’s men increase their lead by overcoming the wildly inconsistent Derry City at the Brandywell (live on Virgin Media Two).

Derry’s former Republic of Ireland international James McClean is expected to return from suspension.

Bohs also appear to be exceeding expectations as midfielder Dawson Devoy’s form recently prompted Reynolds to suggest that the 24-year-old deserves an Ireland call up.

However, Irish manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has stated that he does not want to disrupt League of Ireland teams for the Grenada and Qatar friendlies in May. As both matches fall outside FIFA’s international window, clubs do not have to release players.

Kian Leavy of St Patrick's Athletic and Jago Gooden of Drogheda United in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

If St Pat’s are to maintain a title run until October, Kian Leavy’s outstanding start to the year will need to continue. Leavy has three goals and three assists in a roaming role behind the strikers with the former Ireland under-21 pushing Rovers pair Graham Burke and Jack Byrne to be considered the most impactful player in the country.

“You could say Kian has gone to a higher level,” said Joe Redmond, the St Pat’s captain. “Last year he was playing at a high level and you can see this year again he has stepped it up. He has been excellent for us. The work he puts in, we can see how energetic he is every day he comes in.”

Leavy looked unplayable in Drogheda last Friday as St Pat’s responded to the defeat at home to Rovers with the 24 year old attacker involved in all three goals in a 3-1 win.

“I am delighted for him, he deserves all the credit he is getting at the minute. Hopefully he can continue because he has been great for us.”

As Mason Melia adjusts to life at Tottenham Hotspur, Aidan Keena and Ryan Edmondson have filled the void up front with seven goals between them.

“We have been putting together a lot of really good performances,” Redmond added. “We have a great squad of players. We know what we are capable of. We go out to win every game. That’s all we are focusing on right now.”

St Pat’s will regain top spot from Rovers if they take three points off Bohs and Bradley’s side lose in Derry.