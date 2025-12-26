Patrick Dorgu volley powers Manchester United into fifth as Newcastle misfire

Premier League: Manchester United 1 (Dorgu 24) Newcastle United 0

Stephen’s Day’s sole Premier League fixture tingled the senses and was graced by Patrick Dorgu’s killer finish that claimed the points and moved Manchester United up to a season-high fifth.

They could – and maybe should – have been limited to a draw because Newcastle dominated the second period as their hosts’ rhythm went awry. But the visitors’ problem was a lack of teeth. Towards the end Joelinton pulled the trigger with the goal begging but he drilled into Senne Lammens’ gloves. Later, Joe Willock did the same with a cross. Then Anthony Gordon missed another clear chance.

So, despite being without Bruno Fernandes for only the fourth time of a five-year, 308-appearance United career, Ruben Amorim’s men can be happy, especially as the captain was one of seven players unavailable.

Amorim’s configuration was intriguing by featuring for the first time a flat back four even when defending and stationing Dorgu as a right-winger, with Mason Mount chief orchestrator in attacking midfield.

The former Chelsea man was a cocktail of industry and creation. A gilded chance for Casemiro came when Mount’s corner on to his head: unmarked, the Brazilian twitched his neck muscles and missed – poorly. Then Mount hassled Lewis Hall, pilfered possession, and passed to Dorgu. The Dane’s cross went to Benjamin Sesko whose pivot was followed by an aimless shot.

Punch and counterpunch was the pattern. Sandro Tonali popped a corner in from Newcastle’s left, Bruno Guimarães nodded on, and in a near-post thicket Lammens squeezed the ball away.

Eddie Howe’s unchanged XI were on top so Dorgu’s blistering opener was succour for United. Matheus Cunha’s devilry claimed a throw-in which Diogo Dalot lobbed into Newcastle’s area, Nick Woltemade’s header looped to Dorgu and his instant left-foot volley flashed past Aaron Ramsdale.

One-nil to United and a feather in the Amorim cap for switching the effervescent Dorgu to attack. He and his teammates now hurtled at their visitors in a red blur. Balletic Dorgu feet bedazzled on the right and brought Mount in but the number 7’s touch was laboured. Luke Shaw careered along the left and hoped to put Sesko in but failed. Cunha, too, tried to locate the Slovenia forward and was thwarted. A Dorgu break followed by an effort that Ramsdale saved, and the sight of Manuel Ugarte scheming were all part of the show Amorim’s men were putting on.

They were breathless and exhilarating, direct and potent – in attack. Yet as the goals against column showed at kick-off – 30 conceded – defence is their issue. When Sesko dawdled and was robbed in his own half, instantly United were turned. The ball went right to Jacob Murphy and a skimming ball over was missed by a stranded Lammens and United escaped.

United were missing Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes, all injured, plus Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo, who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty. But at the interval Amorim’s team – captained by Lisandro Martínez, in his first start since February – walked off to applause, fine tidings for the head coach as his bench was crammed with five academy youngsters, including the Fletcher twins, Jack and Tyler, who were together in a matchday squad for the first time.

Jack was brought on for Mount by Amorim, who saw a slick Woltemade back-heel find Jacob Ramsey. He manoeuvred into space then fell over, comically, in instalments.

United’s bad habit of falling asleep directly after the break was again present. Newcastle, scenting blood, forced a medley of corners. At one, from the left, the ball bounced to Fabian Schär and his snapshot was deflected away by Dorgu. For the first time Fernandes was missed for his ability to propel United forward and out of danger.

Amorim, seeing enough, brought Joshua Zirkzee on for Sesko, whose last act was to crash the ball off Ramsdale’s bar. Leny Yoro, too, came on, for Casemiro, so Fletcher took his midfield berth, Cunha moved inside and Dorgu transferred to the left, with Dalot now occupying an inside-right area.

None of this halted Newcastle’s flow. Hall skirted past Ugarte and hit the bar. Schär wanted handball to be given against Martínez from his effort but the video assistant referee ruled this was inadvertent, hitting him on the underarm. United were under the cosh.

When Dorgu’s cross went behind Zirkzee, this was a lost opportunity to double the lead. So, too, when Martínez’s free-kick was controlled by Dalot but blazed high into the Stretford End. From here United somehow clung on. — Guardian