Conference League qualifiers: Shamrock Rovers outclass St Joseph’s in Gibraltar

Conference League second round qualifiers, first leg: St Joseph’s 0 Shamrock Rovers 4 (Gaffney 13, Mandroiu 67, McGovern 73, Byrne 75)

Rory Gaffney, Danny Mandroiu, John McGovern and Jack Byrne all grabbed goals at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar as Shamrock Rovers began their Uefa Conference League campaign with a convincing second round qualifier first leg victory over St Joseph’s.

Looking to make a big splash in the competition after reaching last season’s knockout rounds, Rovers came under some early pressure when a header by Manuel Sanchez, better known as Manolin, from an Alvaro Rey free-kick forced a save from goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

Yet McGinty’s opposite number Bradley Banda produced a point-blank stop to deny Gaffney from close-range on 12 minutes, before the Galway native found himself in space moments later and proceeded to lift the ball beyond the reach of the Joseph’s netminder for the opening goal.

This offered the Hoops a strong platform in warm conditions at a ground that serves as the home venue for Gibraltar’s national rugby team.

Joseph’s overcame NIFL Premiership outfit Cliftonville 5-4 on aggregate in the first round, but with their midfielder Facu Alvarez firing marginally off-target with a shot from distance, Rovers brought a slender advantage into the interval.

Rory Gaffney scores Shamrock Rovers' first goal. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Although Joseph’s were close to equalising five minutes after the restart when Javi Paul headed wide of the mark from an Angel Martinez corner, Rovers almost doubled their cushion when Mandroiu curled narrowly past the target at the opposite end.

However, like Gaffney before him, Mandroiu eventually got his name on the scoresheet. After Josh Honohan’s strike was turned away by Banda, the former Bohemians and Lincoln City star unleashed a follow-up effort that took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

This left the Hoops in a commanding position and despite the play briefly being halted for a second-half water break, Stephen Bradley’s men continued to turn on the style when the action resumed.

Recent recruit McGovern (a Tailteann Cup winner with Down last year) was introduced inside the final quarter for his European debut, marking the occasion by almost immediately adding Rovers’ third goal on 73 minutes.

His fellow substitute Byrne also got in on the scoring act just two minutes later with a superb finish from outside the box, securing a four-goal lead for the Dubliner’s ahead of the return leg in Tallaght next Thursday.

ST JOSEPH’S: Banda; Jolley (Volz 29), Paul, Barba, Martinez (Javi Forjan 58); Manolin, Gonzalez Perez, Alvarez; Armental (Gibson 58), Rodriguez, Rey (Amadou 86).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Grace Lopes, Cleary; Grant (Nugent 80), Mandroiu (McGovern 71), Healy, Watts (McEneff 64), Honohan; Burke (Byrne 64), Gaffney (Noonan 71).

Referee: M MacDermid (Scotland).