Bohemians’ Rhys Brennan steals the show and points from Shamrock Rovers

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2 (Honohan 39, Noonan 41) Bohemians 3 (Devoy 70, Tierney 81, Brennan 96)

It was disaster for Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght as Bohemians substitute Rhys Brennan pulled off the unthinkable, scoring in the 96th minute to snatch all three points from a game when his side had trailed 2-0.

The story of this Dublin derby appeared to be written by half-time. A done deal, after two wonderful goals from Josh Honohan and Michael Noonan had Rovers edging back to the top of the League of Ireland.

Bohemians under Alan Reynolds were all at sea, as visiting supporters among a healthy 8,471 attendance had to listen to the Rovers crowd yell: “You’ll be sacked in the morning, sacked in the morning!”

Somehow, Bohs creative midfielder Dawson Devoy conjured one back in the 70th minute with a deft touch and lovely finish amid a thicket of bodies.

Ross Tierney equalised with nine minutes remaining after Colm Whelan’s clever flick invited Tierney to steam into the box and get his shot away just before Daniel Cleary’s full-blooded tackle.

Then, amazingly, the 18-year-old Brennan brought a small section of the house down at the death.

There we were, on Easter Monday afternoon, waiting for Shamrock Rovers to take control of a feisty contest where Jack Byrne and Ross Tierney earned early yellow cards.

There was a decent contest on view. Bohs looked dangerous early on, as James Clarke and James McManus both went close to scoring.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 21/4/2025 Shamrock Rovers vs Bohemians

The fact that Reynolds is compelled to use Clarke and Tierney in quasi-striker roles has a lot to do with the recruitment of Lys Mousset over the winter.

Mousset arrived with a promising, yet equally concerning background. The former France under-21 striker had not played any football for 18 months. He did have 99 Premier League appearances and nine goals for Bournemouth and Sheffield United, from 2016 to 2021, before his slow descent into obscurity.

An Achilles tendon issue has kept the 29-year-old out of Bohs last three match day squads. He has not started a game since the loss to Cork City on February 28th. Nor has he scored for the Phibsboro club in seven Premier Division outings.

Mousset always looked like a high-risk-reward, dice-rolling recruitment by Bohs director of football Pat Fenlon.

So far, not so good.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ young signings in the past two years – Honohan and Noonan – created and finished their own chances to give Stephen Bradley’s side a 2-0 lead.

The goals happened in quick succession, landing like haymakers and prompting pillars of green smoke to rise from the Rovers fans behind Kacper Chorazka’s nets.

Honahan has excelled since signing from Cork in 2024, growing into a right-footed left-wing-back. He smashed a shot off the Bohs post on 24 minutes before opening the scoring 15 minutes later.

Bohemians signed John Mountney from relegated Dundalk to bring a defensive solidity at right-back but Honohan had him rattled in the early exchanges.

Help never came, so the 24-year-old cut inside Mountney and powered past Devoy before his low effort beat Chorazka.

Bohs stormed forward only to be sucker-punched by Honohan’s quick thinking to release Noonan. The 16-year-old striker had 60 metres to cover before scoring his first League of Ireland goal.

It was a collector’s item. With a burst of pace, Noonan left McManus in his wake and as Leigh Kavanagh back-pedalled, the Republic of Ireland under-19 international dribbled into the box, turned on to his left and buried a shot in the bottom corner.

The teenager disappeared in a green haze, mobbed by his older team-mates.

Noonan’s second goal of the season, like the first, continued his taste for the spectacular, having scored on his Rovers debut to secure a 1-0 win over Molde in Norway last February.

Remarkably, Bohs refused to accept their fate. Any criticism of Fenlon’s recruitment was also silenced as Devoy and Tierney showed up to seemingly salvage a point from their cross-city rivals.

Brennan had other ideas after being freed by Whelan, following up Ed McGinty’s parry of his initial right-footed shot, and beating four Rovers men to the rebound, to nail a left-footer that stunned The Hoops into silence.

Mad scenes on a day to be among the Bohemians in Tallaght.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Matthews (Grant 85), Byrne (Nugent 73), Watts (O’Sullivan 85), Healy, Honohan; Greene (Burje 73), Noonan (Gaffney 79).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Mountney (Whelan 67), Grehan, Kavanagh, Flores; McManus (Morahan 46), Devoy, Rooney; Tierney (McDonnell 89), Clarke (Buckley 67), Parsons (Brennan 52).

Referee: Robert Harvey.