Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

Guglielmo Vicario has had surgery to repair an ankle fracture that he sustained during Tottenham’s 4-0 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday. The news has rocked the club after the morale-boosting result and will deprive them of one of their key players and leaders at a busy time of the season.

Spurs have not put a time frame on the goalkeeper’s absence but he stands to be a long-term casualty. Manager Ange Postecoglou will most likely turn to the 36-year-old backup Fraser Forster, who has started three times so far this season.

Spurs face Roma in the Europa League on Thursday night before embarking on a run of nine games in December, including the English League Cup quarter-final at home against Manchester United.

Vicario was injured in a collision with City winger Savinho just before half-time, only to play on and complete the 90 minutes of surely the most eye-catching victory of Postecoglou’s tenure. Vicario was seen limping as he went through the post-match mixed zone and scans revealed the damage.

He wrote on Instagram: “I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team. Unfortunately there was no way around this one. I needed surgery.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to help the team for a while. A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I’ll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again. Thank you to the Spurs fans for all the love. See you soon on the pitch.”

Spurs said in a statement: “We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle. He will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training.”

Vicario played a key role against City, making saves to deny Erling Haaland. Postecoglou was without his first-choice centre-halves Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the Etihad Stadium, with the latter not expected back from a hamstring problem until mid-December. Romero’s injury is not thought to be as serious.

Also injured are forwards Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, while attacking midfielder Mikey Moore is recovering from a virus. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has served one game of a seven-match ban for making a racial slur against his team-mate Son Heung-min. – Guardian