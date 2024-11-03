‘I feel responsible’: Bruno Fernandes apologises to Erik ten Hag over United sacking

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring Manchester United's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he apologised to Erik ten Hag for any part he may have played in the Dutchman’s sacking as the manager.

Speaking on Sunday after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford, the club captain said: “It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager and apologised to him. I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.”

Fernandes scored United’s opener from the penalty spot against Chelsea in the 70th minute, Moisés Caicedo’s volley equalising four minutes later. This was United’s first league game since Ten Hag’s removal and Fernandes’s penalty his first league goal this season.

“We know that Erik has gone, it is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes,” Fernandes said. “The team is not the best, the results are not the best and he is the one who pays for it. Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag’s replacement as interim manager, was asked about Fernandes’s apology. “It has been very difficult from last Monday to today: six days, a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said.

“I was very sad seeing Erik leave. The next day you have to start to focus on getting the lads ready for Leicester [in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday] because 75,000 people show up here at Old Trafford and the players feel they have an obligation to do better. They look in the mirror and their reactions then and today show they think about things.”

Former United captain Roy Keane dismissed the apology as being “too little, too late”. Speaking in his role as a Sky Sports pundit, he gave short shrift to Fernandes’s comments.

“Too little, too late,” he said. “Listen, these are always awkward interviews but I wouldn’t have much time and patience for a player to say ‘listen, sorry we’ve let you down’. Too little, too late.

“You’re judged by what you do on the football pitch and I don’t think Bruno done enough in a lot of the games where he didn’t show that leadership. So, it’ll be interesting to obviously hear what Ten Hag has to say about it but you also have to move on.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez challenges Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“Listen, a lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes.

“They just focus on the next manager coming in, they get ready and they look after themselves. Of course, that’s a part of the game. Players can be selfish, we know that.

“But I don’t think Bruno done enough as a captain of Man United over last year to help the manager out. Far from it. The proof’s there with all the results.

“Not just on to Bruno, of course, but I don’t think he showed enough leadership skills when the going got tough with some of the performances. I don’t think Bruno should be too proud of himself of what’s happened to the Man United manager over the last week or two with Ten Hag. I think the players let the manager down ultimately.”

In the 93rd minute of this draw on Sunday, Lisandro Martínez caught Cole Palmer’s knee, then a foot. While the Chelsea playmaker continued, he required ice on the injury in the dressingroom afterwards. Rob Jones showed the defender a yellow card and the VAR supported the referee’s decision. At the final whistle Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, asked the official to explain his ruling.

“No,” Maresca said. “They didn’t say anything. When there is no intention to go for the ball, and go for legs, I think it is quite clear it is a red. He [Palmer] was in the changing room with ice so we are waiting now, hopefully it is nothing important. It is quite clear almost for all of us but the referee took a different decision. When there is not intention to go for the ball and you just go for the player, it is red.”

Regarding the incident, the Premier League Match Centre on X said: “The referee issued a yellow card to Martínez for a challenge on Palmer. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge and not serious foul play.”