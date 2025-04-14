Eddie Howe to miss further Newcastle games after pneumonia diagnosis

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe remains in hospital on Tyneside but is said to be on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was admitted late on Friday night and, as he underwent a series of tests over the weekend, anxious club officials offered no updates regarding his condition.

That changed on Monday afternoon when they released a statement announcing his diagnosis and including a message from Howe thanking medical staff for their care and the wider football community for their good wishes.

His assistant, Jason Tindall, aided by Graeme Jones, will once again lead the team at home against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and at Aston Villa on Saturday evening. It is still unclear when Howe will be well enough to return to work but Newcastle are expected to issue further updates following the Villa game.

Howe watched Newcastle beat Manchester United 4-1 on Sunday on television from his hospital bed a long goalkick away from St James’ Park but was too unwell to have any remote input on proceedings. After beating Ruben Amorim’s side Tindall said he had received a text message from the manager but had not spoken to Howe for a number of days.

After his illness was revealed on Monday, Howe issued a message via Newcastle’s club website: “ A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes,” he said. “They have meant a lot to me and my family.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

It is only last month that Howe’s team ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley and he hopes that a memorable season that only a fortnight ago involved he and his players being serenaded by 300,000 fans in central Newcastle will conclude with Champions League qualification.

Given that Newcastle are currently fourth and a draw against Crystal Palace would see them leapfrog Nottingham Forest into third, a place in Europe’s showpiece competition is within their grasp. Howe will hope to be back alongside Tindall in the technical area for the campaign’s closing stages. – Guardian