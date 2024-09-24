Leeds United plan to redevelop Elland Road into 53,000-seater stadium

A general view as fans walk to Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley on September 14th, 2024. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds have announced plans to modernise Elland Road and increase the capacity from 37,645 to 53,000 as they aim to transform it into one of Europe’s leading arenas. It is in line to become England’s seventh-largest club ground.

Although wonderfully atmospheric, the Championship team’s longstanding home has become increasingly tired and is to be given what Leeds describe as a reimagining and enhancement.

Paraag Marathe, the Leeds chairman and president of the club’s owners, the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium is unprecedented.

“Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road.”

49er Enterprises has useful form when it comes to stadium construction, having built the 68,500 capacity Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise.

Its aim is to secure Uefa’s elite status for Elland Road and make the capacity larger than Newcastle’s St James’ Park (52,305) and roughly level with Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium (53,400).

Councillor James Lewis, the leader of Leeds city council, said: “This investment can also be a catalyst for wider regeneration plans of south Leeds, which represents an opportunity of national significance.”

Lewis spoke of plans to improve Leeds railway station while creating another station nearer the ground and introducing a mass transit route from the city centre to the Elland Road area.

This year the ownership of Elland Road, home to Leeds since 1919, was transferred back to the club for the first time in 20 years, enabling plans to be activated as Leeds aim to trim a waiting list for season tickets that stands at 26,000. Every home game over the past six years has been sold out.

Although no timescale has been announced regarding what was described as a “phased project”, 49er Enterprises has hired acoustic consultants to work on preserving the ground’s atmosphere. — Guardian