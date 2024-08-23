St Patrick’s Athletic receive European boost as FAI postpone Dundalk trip

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny applauds the fans after the draw against Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League playoff round, first-leg clash at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Brain Lawless/PA Wire

The FAI have reversed a decision to make St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Dundalk for a Premier Division game on Sunday, in between the two-legged playoff against Basaksehir to reach the Uefa Conference League group stages for the first time in their history.

Stephen Kenny’s men drew 0-0 with the Turkish side in Tallaght on Thursday night, but a decision by League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon gives St Pat’s six days to recover before the second leg in Istanbul next Wednesday.

If St Pat’s progress, they will probably join Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League draw that takes place in Monaco next Friday.

Rovers lost 4-0 to PAOK in the first leg of their Europa League playoff so the Irish champions are expected to be rerouted to the Conference League. Qualification is worth at least €3.7 million.

“The League of Ireland can confirm that this Sunday’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic has been postponed,” read an FAI statement.

“The postponement comes as a result of the unique opportunity that now exists for two League of Ireland clubs to compete in the league phase of UEFA club competitions for the first time.

“Having taken into consideration the exceptional circumstances that the fixtures between each leg for St Patrick Athletic is six days instead of the standard seven, the League of Ireland has postponed this Sunday’s fixture at Oriel Park and a new date will be announced in due course.”

Kenny noted late Thursday night that in 2016 his Dundalk team had league fixtures postponed to help them progress to the Europa League group stages.

“We wouldn’t have qualified only for [former League rirector] Fran Gavin cancelling a few matches for us at that time. Basaksehir have a rest, we’ve a game in 5¾ days but we’ve got to a game in between.

“Some people think I’m complaining, I know more than anyone, I’ve been involved in more European games as a manager. Once you get to the group, get on with it. But we need help getting to the group, it’s hugely difficult for Irish clubs, we need all the support we can get.”

Scanlon indicated earlier this week that St Pat’s would not be accommodated despite their potential to earn more than the entire League of Ireland prize fund of €765,000 by winning two group games in the Conference League (€800,000).

The League’s participation agreement states that the director can postpone a game until 24 hours before kick-off if it is “deemed in the best interests of the league or the FAI”.