Shamrock Rovers look to keep home fires burning against Galway United

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, Tallaght Stadium, Sunday, 7.0

Shamrock Rovers have no complaints about fulfilling this important Premier Division fixture in between their two-legged Europa League playoff against PAOK following Thursday’s 4-0 loss in Thessaloniki.

Unless Rovers put five goals past the Greek champions next Thursday in Tallaght, Stephen Bradley’s squad go into the Uefa Conference League draw, which takes place in Monaco on Friday. They could be joined by Chelsea, Copenhagen and possibly St Patrick’s Athletic.

Trevor Clarke picked up an injury against PAOK so the full back is unlikely to feature on Sunday evening, although Danny Mandroiu is set to make his first start since arriving from Lincoln City.

Rovers and Galway United are both on 38 points, although the defending champions have a game in hand that they must win to have a realistic chance of capturing a fifth successive league title.

United’s outstanding campaign suffered a blow last weekend when they were knocked out of the FAI Cup by Shelbourne, losing a penalty shoot-out 5-3. But John Caulfield’s side remain in contention to qualify for European football next season.