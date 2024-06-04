Sweden vs Ireland - Euro 2025 qualifier live

Right then, the teams are out, the anthems are done and it’s almost time for kick-off.

There’s one change to the Swedish XI which started on Friday. Lundkvist replaced Bjorn at half-time then, and she does so in the starting line-up tonight.

Ireland cruised through their Nations League campaign last year, flooring Albania, Hungary and Northern Ireland, but oh my, this step up is a whopper. They’re competing, but they’re nowhere close thus far to pointing. — Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan puts Ireland’s campaign - in a group with England, France and Sweden - into context so far. At what point to the defeats go from expected to concerning?

[ Mary Hannigan: Ireland are competing but they’re nowhere close thus far to pointing ]

Ireland's manager Eileen Gleeson with her squad during the warm-up. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Ireland team is in. There are changes, three of them to be precise. Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan replaces Amber Barrett, while Aoife Mannion comes in for Anna Patten. Ruesha Littlejohn is also straight in after recovering from injury, Jess Stapleton is the third Irish player to drop out.

In case you missed Friday’s game, Mary Hannigan has an analysis of how Ireland keep getting caught on the counter-attack when trying to be positive against these higher-ranked sides. In three qualifying games so far, Ireland have conceded six times without troubling the scorers themselves.

The balance between positivity and respecting the opposition’s attacking quality is not working so far.

[ Sweden catch Ireland on the counter as they try to push forward ]

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd of Sweden celebrates scoring against Ireland on Friday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

There have been so many changes to the Republic of Ireland line-up since their 1-1 draw in Gothenburg two years ago, a result that was among their finest ever away from home and one that sent them on the path to World Cup qualification, that that game holds little relevance to Tuesday’s meeting with Sweden in Stockholm. — Mary Hannigan

Let’s kick things off with some reading material. Mary Hannigan is our reporter on the ground in Sweden and she points to the lack of overlap between this Irish side and the one which secured a draw in Sweden two years ago.

The XI could well change again with Gleeson reporting a clean bill of health in the squad, meaning Ruesha Littlejohn has recovered and Katie McCabe’s apparent hamstring tweak at the end of Friday’s game was nothing serious.

The full Irish line-up will be announced around one hour before kick-off. Meanwhile, you can read Mary’s full preview below.

[ Sweden v Ireland: Eileen Gleeson faces selection headache as squad struggles against top-ranked sides ]

Good evening all and welcome to another summer night of football action. For the second time in four days, Ireland and Sweden meet, this time in Stockholm after the Swede’s romped to victory in Dublin.

Can Ireland finally secure a point in this Euro qualifying campaign? Can Eileen Gleeson’s side find the back of the net for the first time in four matches and arrest a run of three consecutive defeats to start in this group of death? Away from home against a side which finished third at last year’s World Cup and beat them only last week, expectations aren’t exactly high.

We’ll be building up to the kick-off time of 5.30pm (Irish time) over the next few hours.