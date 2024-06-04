Sweden finally find a way through Ireland’s brave resistance in Stockholm

Sweden 1 Republic of Ireland 0

Magdalena Eriksson might never be quite sure how she scored that goal six minutes from time in Stockholm on Tuesday evening, the ball deflecting off her back from Jonna Andersson’s corner and past Courtney Brosnan. But no matter, for Eileen Gleeson’s Republic of Ireland it was a punch to the gut after her team had put up a spirited performance against a side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup less than a year ago.

Still, nothing to show for it. Played four, lost four, this Euro 2025 qualifying campaign continues to be a hard road for Gleeson’s side, this the sixth game in a row in which they have failed to score. And just to add to the manager’s woes, her captain Katie McCabe will be suspended for their game against England in Norwich next month after she picked up a booking for an entirely needless foul on Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in the second half.

After weathering an early storm last Friday, the Swedes had run out 3-0 winners in Dublin, but Ireland’s resistance was stouter this time around, largely due to a shift in formation.

While Sweden made just one change to their line-up, Kyra Carusa’s San Diego Wave team-mate Hanna Lundkvist coming in for the injured Nathalie Björn at right back, Gleeson made three, Aoife Mannion, Ruesha Littlejohn and Leanne Kiernan replacing Anna Patten, Jessie Stapleton and Amber Barrett.

That formation was adjusted to a 4-2-3-1, one that switched to a 4-5-1 when Ireland were pressed back – which was often. Mannion and McCabe were the full backs, either side of Louise Quinn and Caitlin Hayes, with Littlejohn and Megan Connolly the holding midfielders. In front of them was a bank of three, Jess Ziu showing her versatility by being switched from right wing back to a more attacking role on the left, Lily Agg playing through the centre, Kiernan on the right and Carusa the lone striker.

Ziu, like Kiernan tireless throughout, had caused Sweden no little trouble on Friday and with just 21 seconds on the clock this time around Eriksson was booked for hauling her down as she drove up the left.

It was a positive start again for Ireland, and while Sweden posed the greater attacking threat, largely through Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfö's pace on the wings, with Kosovare Asllani conducting matters from midfield, they held their own, Hayes in particular putting in some shift at the back.

Ireland’s Amber Barrett reacts to a missed chance in Stockholm. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There was a scare on 11 minutes when Asllani charged down Brosnan’s tardy clearance from a back pass, and Rolfö should have done better from Rytting Kaneryd’s left-wing cross, but Ireland had their own near-enough miss when Connolly volleyed a clearance from a McCabe corner goalwards, only for it to be deflected just wide.

Brosnan was then forced in to a fine save from Rolfö after the Barcelona player had been picked out in the box by Filippa Angeldahl, Ireland going in level at half-time for the first time in this group campaign. By then Anna Patten had replaced Louise Quinn in the Irish defence, the 119-capped centre half having felt a tightness in her hamstring.

Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson had figured out a way to break Ireland’s resistance on Friday after their bright start at the Aviva Stadium, and he needed to do so again. And judging by the manner in which his side started the second half, it looked like he might have cracked the code once more.

But the outstanding Hayes thwarted Madelen Janogy with a last-ditch block, while Brosnan came to Mannion’s rescue when the defender’s hesitation in dealing with an Asllani cross led to Rolfö poking the ball goalwards.

But Ireland’s first point in the group was in touching distance when Sweden won a corner on the right. Andersson sent in a swinger, Brosnan failed to get through a scrum of bodies to clear it, and Eriksson peeled away in celebration after the ball brushed her back and lodged itself in the net.

Ireland have just over five weeks to recharge their batteries before completing their group campaign against England in Norwich and France in Cork. It could take at least that long for their hearts to mend.

SWEDEN: Musovic; Lundkvist, Sembrant, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl (Bennison, 68), Asllani (Jakobsson, 68) Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd (Hammarlund, 86), Janogy (Kafaji, 68) Rolfö.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brosnan; Mannion, Hayes, Louise Quinn (Patten, 41), McCabe; Connolly, Littlejohn (Stapleton, 58); Kiernan (Barrett, 79), Agg (Larkin, 58), Ziu (Lucy Quinn 79); Carusa.

Referee: Alina Peşu (Romania).