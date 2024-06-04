Sweden 1 Republic of Ireland 0: How the Irish players rated

Republic of Ireland defender Caitlin Hayes gets up highest to make a clearing header during the European Championship qualifier at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Fine save from Rolfo at her near post just short of the half-hour and tidied up a messy bit of control from Aoife Mannion soon after the break. The goal came on the one time all night she didn’t command her box. Rating: 6

Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Typically dogged display, ruined by losing Eriksson for the goal. Targeted by the Swedes at the back post all night but stuck to her task. Killer way to end a generally decent night’s work. Rating: 5

Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)

Came off towards the end of the first half, after feeling tightness in her leg. The Swedes looked a bit nippy for her, passing and moving at pace around the edge of the box. Rating: 4

Caitlin Hayes (Celtic)

Giants Stadium stuff at the centre of defence, heading countless balls away and organising those around her. Always seemed to be in the right place to cut off through balls and snuff out the Swedes. Rating: 8

READ MORE

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Caught napping in the first half when the Swedes got in behind her. Her attacking game is so restricted as a deep-lying left back, she wasn’t a factor going forward. Needless yellow card means she misses the England game. Rating: 5

Ireland's Leanne Kiernan in action against Sweden's Jonna Andersson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

Got a bloody nose early on but wasn’t cowed by the physicality. A few promising situations down the right but slow to get her head up to make the best of them. Ran herself to a standstill. Rating: 7

Lily Agg (Birmingham City)

Solid in a midfield that was frequently under pressure. Never a factor in the Swedish box but that wasn’t why she was there. Whipped off after one long ball over the top left her stranded. Rating: 5

Megan Connolly (Bristol City)

Elite night’s work in Denise O’Sullivan’s absence. Never ruffled in the heat of the midfield engine room. Could have had a goal with better luck from a decent strike on the volley in the first half. Rating: 7

Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses)

Understandably short of match fitness after her injury, always seemed to be chasing the game rather than affecting it. Subbed off just before the hour. Rating: 5

Jess Ziu (West Ham)

Tremendously energetic performance, probing down the right constantly and popping up in defence as well. Crossing improved as the game went on – probably entitled to expect better runs from her strikers and midfielders. Rating: 7

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)

Caught offside all too easily at times. Tireless as ever though – and when she did get in behind, was slightly unlucky not to find late-arriving runners on the edge of the box. Rating: 7

Substitutions

Anna Patton got caught on the wrong side a few times and picked up a yellow card. Jessie Stapleton brought energy to the middle of the pitch, Abbie Larkin chased relentlessly down the left. Neither Amber Barrett nor Lucy Quinn got significantly involved. Rating: 6

Manager: Eileen Gleeson

The performances are getting better, against the elite of the game. This was a step up from Friday night – her team was well organised and she made quick substitutions to change things. No goals in four games is not good though. Rating: 5