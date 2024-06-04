Ireland vs Hungary - live updates

Nowadays, in Dominik Szoboszlai, their manager Marco Rossi has a 23-year-old Liverpool midfielder to build his team around. The imminent Euros offers Szoboszlai the perfect stage to back up a fantastic record of 12 goals from 40 caps. — Gavin Cummiskey

What about Hungary, what should we know about them? Soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey takes a look at what makes tonight’s opponents tick.

[ In-form Hungary a tough proposition for O’Shea’s Republic side ]

“The man beside me is fit for the job as anyone else. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a man but also as a coach and now in how he manages the group.” — Séamus Colemen

We mentioned some of the praise coming John O’Shea’s way from players, here’s an example. Séamus Coleman was very strong with his words, albeit they came while sat next to O’Shea at a press conference!

[ ‘He really cares for his country’: Séamus Coleman backs John O’Shea for Ireland job ]

Interim manager John O’Shea with Seamus Coleman. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Hungary are Euros-bound. Ireland, infamously, are not. That failure led to the end of the Stephen Kenny era and seven months later, we still don’t know who’s next up in the hot seat. John O’Shea wants the gig, he’s made that abundantly clear, but he hasn’t been considered as a serious candidate. Yet.

After leading Ireland on an interim basis for a pair of games earlier this year, O’Shea will do so again now, starting tonight. Two decent results, or more likely performances, could be enough combined with the public praise of players to change the FAI’s minds on O’Shea? Who knows. All that is certain is that one of the longest-running sagas of Irish sport has no immediate end point in sight.

As for tonight, it will be interesting to see who O’Shea picks given the majority of his Premier League players are out. Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene, Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Andrew Omobamidele are all unavailable. We’ll see what’s what when O’Shea’s XI is announced at around 6.45pm.

Ireland interim manager John O'Shea. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

From one Ireland side to another, welcome to live coverage of the Ireland men’s team as they welcome Hungary to the Aviva Stadium in an international friendly. As the women’s side finishes up their clash with Sweden in Stockholm, we’ll be building up to the men’s action in Dublin which kicks off at 7.45pm.