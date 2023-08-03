Aaron Connolly signs permanent deal with Championship side Hull

Ireland international Aaron Connolly has signed for Championship side Hull City from Brighton & Hove Albion on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Galway-born forward played six games on loan at Hull last season, most notably scoring a twice in a player-of-the-match performance against Queens Park Rangers.

Connolly has been capped eight times for Ireland and made 52 appearances for Brighton – all but seven of them in the Premier League – after joining the south coast club in 2016.

The highlight of his seven-year spell with the Seagulls came in October 2019 when he marked his first top-flight start with two goals in a memorable 3-0 triumph against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior said: “I’m delighted Aaron has joined us. He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group.

“He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can’t wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

“Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality.

“He’s not on loan; Aaron’s one of us now. That’s going to be important for Aaron as well and I’m delighted he’s going to be part of us.

“What convinced me to sign him again was his determination to come here. He had interest from other clubs but discounted them because he wanted to be at this club.

“He believes we can get to where we want to be and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch.”