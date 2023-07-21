Bohs have a score to settle as they host near neighbours Shelbourne

Danny Grant: has returned to Dalymount Park and is expected to be in the Bohemians squad for the game against Shelbourne. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

FAI Cup redemption is on the table at the one-time home of the famous trophy at Dalymount Park on Friday night as north Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shelbourne face off once again.

The sides just met in the league last week, playing out a 1-1 draw at Tolka Park. But this is different. Bohemians bowed out of the cup tamely in what was the nadir of a disappointing 2022 for the club, losing a quarter-final 3-0 in Drumcondra when totally outplayed.

Winger Danny Grant, who re-signed for the club last week, is expected to be named in Bohemians’ squad as they look to reignite their season having won just two of 10 games since losing the leadership of the Premier Division back in mid May.

“We are looking for a performance, a performance full of energy, heart and soul,” said Bohemians manager Declan Devine, who won the competition in charge of Derry City in 2012.

“We want our players to really come to the party as it is all about winning this game. Nothing else is important. We have got to make sure, by hook or by crook, that we are in that draw for the next round. There will be a lot of clubs going out this weekend and we have got to make sure that we are not one of them.”

Shelbourne harbour bittersweet memories themselves of the cup last year. Damien Duff’s side went all the way to the decider only to suffer a record 4-0 defeat to Derry City at the Aviva Stadium.

“We got to the cup final last year and we let ourselves down,” reflected Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne. “We’re reminded of that, especially in cup week. That has to be a motivation. But you’re given nothing [in football].

“People would have said that last year, with a new manager, 14 new players, no one would have tipped us to get to the cup final and we got there by beating some good teams.

“[But] Bohs in Dalymount is one of the most difficult games you could have started off with.”

In the pick of the other ties, Drogheda United host Sligo Rovers in another all-Premier Division clash while First Division Cobh Ramblers may fancy their chances of causing an upset of sorts away to struggling UCD.

Friday night’s FAI Cup first round fixtures (7.45)

Bohemians v Shelbourne; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers; Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps; UCD v Cobh Ramblers; Wexford FC v Avondale United.