Bohs fired with intent as they lock horns with arch rivals Shamrock Rovers

Declan Devine: 'Rovers are the only team we haven’t taken points from so far. That is something we want to rectify.' Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Bohemians manager Declan Devine and his players looked on enviously at this week’s European draws, appreciating that that’s where they want to be next summer.

Having slipped from top to fourth place in the table following a run of just one win in seven, the hope is the prospect of that journey can reignite their campaign when they host champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Despite encouraging performances in both games to date this season, Bohemians have lost twice to their arch-rivals, the only side they’ve failed to take points from.

“We’ve had a good conversation about where we want to get to between now and the end of the season,” said Devine. “As a group we’re very open with one another about what we want to achieve. We want to push on from where we are.

“We’re sitting in a decent position. All the teams around us have played a game more. We have to stay in touching distance with those clubs who are in Europe.

“Any player at a club the size of Bohemians should be looking at those European draws this week and making sure we’re in the hat next season and for the foreseeable future. That has to be the goal for the club. That’s certainly what I want to achieve now. We have to aim for that at the very least.”

Bohemians continue without injured striker Dean Williams while loanee Jay Benn has returned to parent club Lincoln City.

“Rovers are the only team we haven’t taken points from so far. That is something we want to rectify,” added Devine. “The two performances against Rovers so far – the first half in Dalymount we were outstanding, second half not so good. But the performance in Tallaght was at a very high level and we really should have got something out of that game.

“No matter who comes to Dalymount, we want to set up in a manner that we are the team in the ascendancy. It being Rovers adds an extra spice to it but, in terms of our mindset, we just want to go and win every game and send our fans home happy.”

Six points clear at the top and with chief title rivals Derry City visiting Tallaght on Monday, Rovers remain without goalkeeper Alan Mannus while wingers Aaron Greene and Trevor Clarke are also recovering from injuries. Midfielder Richie Towell is available following suspension.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United’s 18-year-old striker Freddie Draper has explained a mindset switch that delivered a goalscoring spree, culminating in his being awarded the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month for May.

The Lincoln City loanee has scored eight goals this season, four last month including an impressive strike in a shock 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium followed by a brace at home against UCD.

“I’d say it’s been the change in my mentality,” said Draper in advance of Drogheda’s clash with Louth rivals Dundalk at Weavers Park. “I think as an 18-year-old, I was more focused on performing well. I was speaking to some of my team-mates and my manager and I realised I need to score goals.

“That’s what I’m here to do, I need to change the way I think and the way I approach games and I need to go into every game thinking I’m going to score and I need to score and I need to help my team. That’s my job.

“I think my mentality just changed and I needed to score goals. Luckily, I did.”

Friday’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Derry City v Cork City

Drogheda United v Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

UCD v Sligo Rovers

First Division

Athlone Town v Treaty United

Bray Wanderers v Kerry FC

Cobh Ramblers v Waterford

Finn Harps v Wexford (8.0)

Galway United v Longford Town