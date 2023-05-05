St Pat’s win five goal thriller against Cork City

Cork City 2 St Patrick‘s Athletic 3

On a week that saw both managers of Cork City and St Pat’s resign, the Saints picked themselves up and scored two second half goals to beat the Rebel Army 3-2 at Turner’s Cross.

The home side went into half-time on the back of goals from Tunde Owolabi and Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh, and the Dubliner’s got their first win in four with Jake Mulraney and Alex Murphy scoring at the Shed End.

There was no room for temperance for two teams during this game. St Pats hit the back of the net inside six minutes through Conor Carty, who knocked in a low cross from Anthony Breslin.

City responded with Ethon Varian setting up Owolabi and he forced in the equaliser with his knee. St Pats went up the pitch and Mulraney hit the crossbar from the edge of the area. The home side countered and this led to a clearance from John Alan-McGrath, and O’Brien Whitmarsh headed in from the six yard line.

Mulraney beat Josh Honohan to drive in the equaliser at the start of the second half. This seemed to slow things down, but a through ball from Forrester was turned in by Alex Murphy in the 80th minute.

Cork City: J Corcoran; C Coleman, M Healy, T Owolabi (C Murphy, 76 mins), R Keating, B Coffey, D Crowley, J Honohan (G Walker, 85 mins), E Varian (D Krezic, 66 mins), K Custovic, J O’Brien Whitmarsh.

St Patrick’s Athletic: D Lyness; N Lewis (A Murphy, 45 mins), A Breslin, J Lennon, C Forrester (T Timmermans, 83 mins), M Doyle, C Carty (T Lonergan, 70 mins), V Kreida, J Mulraney (S Atakayi, 70 mins), S Curtis, J McGrath.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Shelbourne 1 UCD 0

Leading by example as captain on the night, Shane Griffin’s first goal of the season maintained Shelbourne’s ever improving form as they had too much for UCD at Tolka Park.

Unbeaten now in seven games, Damien Duff’s side edge back up to fourth place in the table, overnight at least.

Bottom side College had frustrated Shelbourne in a 0-0 draw at the UCD Bowl a month ago, the last team to hold the Reds scoreless.

Though Shelbourne started brightly, forcing two early corners, it was their goalkeeper Conor Kearns who was first to be called into action with saves from Ciaran Behan and Danu Kinsella-Bishop following sloppiness from the home side.

But having failed to capitalise on Shelbourne’s mistakes, UCD were clinically punished for giving the ball away themselves in the 39th minute.

Behan’s loose pass was pounced on by Evan Caffrey who played Griffin in first time. The defender, skipper due to Luke Byrne rotated to the bench, took a touch with his left foot before shooting to the net off the crossbar with his right.

UCD might have been level three minutes before the interval but for a bad miss by Kinsella-Bishop who scuffed wide.

With more impetus to their game on the resumption, a fine tip over save by Moore from Jack Moylan’s header prevented Shelbourne doubling their lead 10 minutes in.

The frame of their goal then rescued UCD on 74 minutes.

Matty Smith got past Adam Wells on the right to whip over a superb cross for Jack Moylan whose downward header came back off a post.

Smith brought a save from Moore before UCD’s late surge might have brought an equaliser but for the brilliance of Kearns.

The Shels keeper first positioned himself well to parry away substitute Colin Bolton’s powerful drive before then somehow touching Alex Nolan’s close range effort over the top deep in stoppage time.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Quinn, Barrett, Griffin; JR Wilson, Caffrey, Lunney, T Wilson (Ledwidge, 67); Moylan (McManus, 82), Smith, Hakiki (Robinson, 72).

UCD: Moore; Osam, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (O’Regan, 63); Gallagher (Bolton, 71), Higgins (O’Connor, 55); Behan, Norris, Nolan; Kinsella-Bishop (Doyle, 63).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)

Drogheda United 0 Derry City 1

Derry City now sit within striking distance of the top of the Premier Division as they saw off a dogged Drogheda United at Weavers Park.

Putting the disappointment of their Bank Holiday defeat to Shamrock Rovers behind them would have been a priority for Ruaidhri Higgins and securing three points against opposition they have endured recent struggles against is a fine way to do it.

It won’t be lost on anyone of a Derry persuasion that Rovers’ defeat of league leaders Bohemians has now brought them within three points of the summit themselves. The victory on Boyneside was secured by Adam O’Reilly’s first half strike, his first in a Derry shirt.

It came at the end of a fine move by the visitors. The recalled Jordan McEneff backheeled the ball into O’Reilly’s path and he struck an unerring drive into the bottom corner.

Ultimately, Cian Kavanagh won’t be left to rue his wayward header shortly after. Freddie Draper struck the crossbar before the break, beating Brian Maher but not the goalframe with an impudent dink. It was the second game in a row the teenager struck woodwork on home soil.

However, unlike Monday when he hit the net in any case, Maher denied him an equaliser with a sprawling save in the second half.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega (Heeney, 21), Keeley (Davis, 75) McNally; Brennan, Deegan; Grimes (Foley, 62), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Patching, 64); Graydon (O’Neill, 74), Kavanagh (McGonigle, 75), Duffy (Boyce, 75).

Referee: Damien MacGraith