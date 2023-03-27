Antonio Conte thanks ‘everyone at Spurs who shared my passion’ in farewell post

Antonio Conte has thanked everyone at Tottenham who “appreciated and shared my passion and intensity”, following his departure as head coach. Photograph: PA

Antonio Conte has thanked everyone at Tottenham who “appreciated and shared my passion and intensity”, following his departure as head coach.

The 53-year-old Conte, whose 16-month stint at the Premier League club ended “by mutual agreement,” took to Instagram on Monday evening to reflect on his reign.

Alongside a selection of pictures from his time at the club, Conte wrote: “Football is passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

“A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future. Antonio.”

Conte has not spoken publicly since his post-match press conference following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton earlier this month, where he labelled players “selfish” and blaming them for the club’s trophy drought. That outburst accelerated the Italian’s departure, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

Conte’s long-time assistant, Cristian Stellini, will be acting head coach for the rest of the season, with Ryan Mason as his assistant. While they aim to secure a top-four finish, the club hierarchy will work on appointing the next permanent manager, with Julian Nagelsmann – sacked by Bayern Munich on Friday – on the club’s wish list.

