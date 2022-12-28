Shamrock Rovers sign Johnny Kenny on loan from Celtic

Shamrock Rovers FC have announced the loan signing of striker Johnny Kenny from Celtic.

Kenny previously played for Sligo Rovers in 2021, scoring 11 goals in 32 games in the Premier Division. The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal with Celtic in January 2022 and had been on loan at Scottish club Queen’s Park.

Kenny joins the Hoops on a season-long loan deal and Rovers’ head coach Stephen Bradley is happy to have secured the move.

“We like his attributes and the way he plays the game. We’ve liked him and monitored him for quite some time. We tried to get him a couple of years back and it didn’t quite come off so we’re delighted to get him, because he has some really good attributes that we feel will improve the team,” Bradley said.

“He gives us a different option to what we have and a different type of player to what we have at the moment.

“We know what he’s about and we’ve seen it first-hand, so there’s no surprises for us or for him. He knows the league and we know Johnny. In this team, with the chances we create and the way he plays, I think he’ll really enjoy it and score goals.”

“I went and sat down with Johnny a few weeks back and we had a couple of hours together and a good chat. One thing that really stood out for me was that he’s really motivated to improve and kick on again. He’s still very young and there’s still lots of growth left in him.

“We feel we can help him fulfil that potential and he obviously feels he can fulfil that potential here, so it looks like a good fit for both. I’m delighted to get him in, and I can’t wait to start working with him.”