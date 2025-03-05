US financial giant BlackRock inks deal for new headquarters in Ballsbridge

US-headquartered financial giant BlackRock has completed a deal to occupy office space at Glencar House in Ballsbridge as its new Dublin headquarters.

BlackRock Asset Management has formally agreed to occupy a total of 1,991sq m (21,431sq ft) distributed across the third and fourth floors of the building on a 10-year lease at a blended rent of just over €65 per square foot (€699.66 per square metre). The company’s accommodation also includes a 350sq m (3,767sq ft) private terrace on the fourth floor. BlackRock has also agreed to rent a number of car-parking spaces at a cost of €4,000 per car space per annum.

Agent JLL represented BlackRock in the negotiations while Cushman & Wakefield represented Glencar’s developer and landlord, Killeen Properties.

Glencar House is part of the new wave of sustainable office buildings that are being sought out by companies looking to meet their ESG goals.

READ MORE

The property, opposite the RDS on Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, comprises 6,968sq m (75,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation completed to the highest standards of sustainability.

It was developed by Killeen Properties in collaboration with Walls Construction, Mitchell McDermott, Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, and O’Connor Sutton Cronin Engineers, with an aim to secure LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum and Wired Score Platinum certifications, along with an A3 Ber rating and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) compliance.

Offices come with Cat-A specification in place including raised access floors, suspended ceilings with metal tiles and inset LED lighting and four-pipe fan coil air conditioning. The building has parking for 39 vehicles, which are enabled for electric charging and 128 secure bike parking spaces.

The offices are complemented by a triple-height reception area with a feature wall of Connemara marble and a polished concrete floor. The building has an outdoor seating area to the front and a large, landscaped south-facing balcony extending to 325sq m (3,500 sq ft) on the fourth floor. In terms of facilities, Glencar House offers occupiers a fitness studio on the lower ground-floor level.

Joint Letting agents BNP Paribas Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the remaining office space with floor plates ranging from 200sq m (2,153sq ft) to 5,000sq m (53,819sq ft).