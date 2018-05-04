Simon Zebo in Munster XV for Thomond Park farewell

Simon Zebo starts at fullback in his final game for Munster at Thomond Park in Saturday’s quarter-final against against Edinburgh.

In all there are 12 changes to the side that drew 24-all with Ulster last weekend.

Munster player of the year Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on either flank with Rory Scannell returning to the side at inside centre. Munster’s young player of the year Sammy Arnold keeps his place alongside him.

JJ Hanrahan is also retained at outhalf and is partnered by Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

James Cronin, man of the match last week, starts at loosehead with Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer both returning to the side.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland are back in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander making up the back row.

Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne and Ciaran Parker provide the frontrow cover while Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland are set to make their final Munster appearances at Thomond Park as replacements.

James Hart, Ian Keatley and Darren Sweetnam complete the bench. The winners of the fixture travel to the RDS to face Leinster in Pro14 semi-final on Saturday, May 19th.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.

EDINBURGH: Blair Kinghorn; Dougie Fife, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jordan Lay, Stuart McInally, (Capt), Simon Berghan; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist; Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Bill Mata.

Replacements: Neil Cochrane; Allan Dell; WP Nel; Lewis Carmichael; Cornell du Preez; Nathan Fowles; Duncan Weir; James Johnstone.