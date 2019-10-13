Rugby World Cup: Japan enthral a nation and beyond as they storm into quarter-finals

Japan 28 Scotland 21

Normally these good and kind people get up and quietly depart with all their rubbish. Tonight everyone stayed and roared the house down, they danced and sang along to whatever music was blared.

Mostly they yelled: “Nippon! Nippon! Nippon!”

Nobody was going home. Normality has been suspended since the Shizuoka shockwave.

On some days a country is unbeatable. Ireland against England under Croke Park lights in 2007. New Zealand the week after any All Black loss. And now, Japan in Yokohama mere hours after the treacherous Hagibis forced the curfew of millions.

Fear no longer exists in their psyche. If it ever did. Jamie Joseph tells no lies. The huge Kiwi coach promised his team would not be consumed by expectation or the ever increasing external din.

Now, they can focus everything on repeating the Brighton miracle of 2015, on toppling the gargantuan South Africans next Sunday in Tokyo in the ultimate clash of styles.

“It’s intense, it’s error free,” said Ian McGeechan, the Scots’ greatest rugby man on ITV. “Scotland cannot get the ball.”

The Springboks will get the ball.

Japan captain Michael Leitch attempts to carry the ball past Scotland prop WP Nel during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match at the International Stadium in Yokohama. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

After every warm-up Japan gather in a wide unaggressive huddle. After patient words in several languages they walk slowly off the field fingers resting gently on one another’s shoulders with Michael Leitch, the leader and tip of the arrow, with hands by his side, allowing the energy of a nation flow through his body.

It’s a sight to behold.

Scotland wandered off the pitch in dribs and drabs with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg – their maverick alchemists – engaged in conversation.

Following a minute of total silence in memory of the typhoon victims and the anthems, some more huddling, Yu Tamura’s grubber brought this living organism to life.

Instantly, the team, the crowd, the game were one thing all in the same.

The cheek of Tamura won Japan back possession but the first deafening surge of noise rolled down from the 67,666 crowd when Russell’s speculative chip was snatched by Timothy Lafaele for an 80-metre swing. Tommy Seymour cleaned up as Scotland escaped two early assaults.

It was Russell’s ball in the early exchanges. He saw space to almost gift Darcy Graham a clean run in but the outhalf was not to be denied what seemed an enormously valuable early try when fending little scrumhalf Yutaka Nagare to touch down himself.

Laidlaw planted the conversion and the Scots were on track to the last eight.

Japan hooker Shota Horie runs at Scotland’s Sam Johnson and Allan Dell during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match at the International Stadium in Yokohama. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

That did not, it could not, last. The energy in the International Stadium was truly unique.

Japan softened up their opponents with heavy bone-crunching carries by Leitch and others before the wingers – the superstars – Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima took flight. It was a crafty pass by Lafaele that put Fukuoka – Ireland’s bane – dashing down the left before a sumptuous offload had Matsushima racing untouched to the line.

So many locals are aware of the World Cup without expressing any interest in the tournament. But it has seeped into the consciousness. They understand the nuances of rugby now. Take the scrum penalty Keita Inagaki and Shota Horie earned before Inagaki finished off Japan’s second try. The place went up. Everyone grasped how important this was as the tighthead Jiwon Koo had just been forced off with damaged ribs.

Next, Matsushima took two horrendous thumps when jinking into the Scottish 22. The string of passing was marvellous. The fact a hooker put a prop under the Scottish crossbar moments after they initiated the move with a nuts and bolts penalty registered. These are rugby people.

On 37 minutes referee Ben O’Keeffe, again, raised his arm into the night sky. Another scrum penalty for Japan. Allan Dell, the South African-born prop, lost his cool entirely, circling his hands into spectacles.

Tamura failed to take the points but it mattered not a jot as from the next passage Lafaele’s perfectly weighted grubber bounced up for Fukuoka – Scotland’s bane – with the third try confirmed before Stuart Hogg could lay a hand on the winger.

Tamura’s conversion on the half-time gong prompted some orderly queueing for toilets and beverages.

As ‘West Virginia’ – Japan’s Put Em Under Pressure these past few weeks – pounded around the World Cup final venue you wondered how far they can go, because Scotland seemed totally and utterly vanquished.

The Springboks were already in the host’s subconscious and it eventually showed.

Not before Fukuoka had his second try on 42 minutes. And what an individual moment it was, as the lightweight medical student tore ball from the grasp of big Chris Harris, gathering it before it could fall to grass and sprinting clear.

It was another magical moment on a night of so much alchemy. None of it belonged to Scotland. Hogg was mugged by Leitch and others whenever he came near the ball. The same fullback who spoke before the Ireland beating about winning the tournament outright. Gregor Townsend’s team have been desperately unreliable when it really mattered this past month.

The contest disintegrated thereafter. Scotland battered their way back into the night with tries from tightheads WP Nel and Zander Fagerson.

If only every Scot could have played like Jamie Ritchie. We know every Japanese player will keep tackling like Ryoto Nakamura.

“Nippon! Nippon! Nippon!” went the yell all round the four-tier arena.

Scotland needed a miracle to strip Japan of a losing bonus point. The hosts no longer rely on miracles.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: F Russell try, 0-5; G Laidlaw con, 0-7; 17 mins: K Matsushima try, 5-7; Y Tamura con, 7-7; 25 mins: K Inagaki try, 12-7; Y Tamura con, 14-7; 39 mins: K Fukuoka try, 19-7; Y Tamura con, 21-7. Half-time. 42 mins: K Fukuoka try, 26-7; Y Tamura con, 28-7; 49 mins: WP Nell try, 28-12; G Laidlaw con, 28-14; 55 mins: Zander Fagerson try, 28-19; F Russell con, 28-21.

JAPAN: William Tupou; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura; Kenki Fukuoka; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo; Luke Thompson, James Moore; Michael Leitch (capt), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Asaeli Ai Valu for J Koo (21 mins), Fumiaki Tanaka for Y Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka for W Tupou (50), Uwe Helu for J Moore (51) Isileli Nakajima for K Inagaki (56), Hendrik Tui for M Leitch, Atsushi Sakate for S Horie (both 72), Rikiya Matsuda for R Nakamura (74).

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (capt); Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Willem Nel; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thompson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally for F Brown, Gordon Reid for A Dell, Zander Fagerson for WP Nell, George Horne for G Laidlaw, Blair Kinghorn for T Seymour, Scott Cummings for G Gilchrist (all 52 mins), Peter Horne for D Graham (60), Ryan Wilson for M Bradbury (65).

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand).