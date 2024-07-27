Man (30s) charged in connection with investigation into fatal stabbing of Jordan Pakenham in Tallaght

A man in his thirties is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon where he will be charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of twenty year old Jordan Pakenham from Tallaght in Dublin.

Mr Pakenham sustained the fatal wound in the early hours of Friday morning after he was stabbed in the Drumcairn Estate in Tallaght.

The man, who was arrested yesterday and held at a garda station in Dublin, is due before the court at 4.30pm. A woman in her thirties who was arrested earlier today in connection with the investigation continues to be detained for questioning.

A postmortem has been carried out on Mr Pakenham who was the eldest in a family of four. He lived in the Rossfield area of Tallaght, about 1km from where he was stabbed.

The results of the postmortem are not being released for operational reasons. However, all the resources of a murder investigation are being applied to the case.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght in Dublin 24, between 3am and 4am yesterday.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cam footage, from the area within the time frame are asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It is understood that Mr Pakenham was stabbed at about 4am after a man from the area believed a van was being broken into in the estate. Despite the best efforts of paramedics to revive him he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at Tallaght University Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be finalised in the coming days.