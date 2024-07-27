Small protest taking place at site earmarked for asylum seekers in Coolock

Barriers at the former Crown Paints Factory in Coolock have been painted in the colours of the Irish flag. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A small protest is taking place outside a site earmarked for asylum seekers in Coolock, north Dublin.

About 60 people are gathered at the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road, with a number of those flying tricolour flags.

Posting on social media, the Coolock Says No group said it did not organise a protest for Saturday afternoon.

Local gardaí are present at the scene while the public order unit is also monitoring the situation.

READ MORE

It is the latest in a series of protests in the area over recent weeks, with some resulting in violent clashes with gardaí.

A small gathering of protestors outside the Crown Paint complex has taken place in Coolock, Dublin. Video: Sarah Burns

More than 20 people have been arrested and charged with public order offences relating to incidents near the Coolock site. All have been granted bail with the condition that they stay away from the former factory.

The High Court heard this week that it was believed drones are being used to deliver unlit petrol bombs to the site.

Lawyers for the developer and leaseholder of the Malahide Road site said incendiary devices were found near the property and it seems these were dropped off by drones ready for collection by individuals.

The High Court was previously told the site is due to be developed into 500 modular units, primarily for Ukrainians who have fled the war in their home country and do not have suitable accommodation in Ireland.