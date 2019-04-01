Ireland set for World Rugby Sevens qualifier in Hong Kong

The 13-man Irish squad head for the tournament on the back of a semi-final place last year

Ireland’s Terry Kennedy in action against Zimbabwe during last year’s tournament. Photo: Jayne Russell/Inpho

Ireland have kept the main core of their squad from last year’s World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier in Hong Kong with eight players set to line out again for this year’s tournament.

The 13-man squad will travel to Hong Kong this weekend ahead of the tournament kicking off on Friday April 5th. The winner of the tournament will gain a place on next season’s World Rugby Sevens Series.

Captain Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, John O’Donnell and Mark Roche all ran out at Hong Kong Stadium last year, while Foster Horan was 13th man.

In Hong Kong for the first time are Jordan Conroy, Adam Leavy, Mick McGrath and Greg O’Shea.

Last year Ireland got to the semi-finals where they were knocked out by eventual winners Japan. In Pool F this year they will face Russia, Uruguay and Jamaica.

IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy is in a hopeful mood ahead of the squad’s departure for Hong Kong.

“There have been many learnings since last year’s Hong Kong experience, with some very positive moments for the team,” he said.

“They players have been exposed to a high level of competition and have tasted success during the year.

“Competing at the World Series events in London and Paris, winning Rugby Europe and doing well at the Rugby World Cup, while also claiming the Dubai Invitational title has helped the players grow in confidence, as well as developing their skills by playing against the top sides in the world.

“The Hong Kong Qualifier is a tough, winner takes all competition, and having experienced last year’s tournament, everyone involved is focused on the performance that is required for six games and claiming a position on next season’s World Series.”

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad - World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier - Hong Kong 7s

Billy Dardis (Terenure RFC), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne FC), Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC), Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC), Mick McGrath (Clontarf FC), Harry McNulty (UCD RFC), Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC), John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC), Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC), Mark Roche (Blackrock College RFC)

Pool F Fixtures

Friday April 5th

Ireland v Jamaica - 12.38pm (local time) / 5.38am (Irish time)

Ireland v Uruguay - 3.43pm (local time) / 8.43am (Irish time)

Saturday April 6th

Ireland v Russia - 10.08pm (local time) / 3.08am (Irish time)

Quarter-Finals

Sunday April 7th

Semi-Finals and Final

