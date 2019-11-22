Which Champions Cup team do you think has the worst jersey?

Leinster, Connacht, Ospreys and Exeter - do you agree with Matt Williams descriptions?

The Leinster team in action against Benetton last weekend at the RDS Arena. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Leinster team in action against Benetton last weekend at the RDS Arena. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Matt Williams is not one bit impressed by the standard of jerseys in this year’s Champions Cup.

In his weekly column for The Irish Times, he describes last weekend’s opening round of the competition as being “awash with exceptionally awful jersey designs that could see most of the gear used as high vis work clothes in the future.”

Munster will be relieved though, they’re the one Irish province to get the thumbs up from the former Ulster, Leinster and Scotland coach: “Tomorrow at Thomond, Munster’s feared red and navy, contrasting with the classic sky blue and white stripes of Racing 92 will be a beacon of class in a crass sea of jersey marketing. “

As for these four, well he didn’t hold back.

Use the text box below to tell us which jersey you think is the worst and we'll collate the answers before revealing the winner (loser?).

Exeter

Tom O’Flaherty wearing his Exeter kit in his team’s win against La Rochelle. Photograph: Getty Images
Tom O’Flaherty wearing his Exeter kit in his team’s win against La Rochelle. Photograph: Getty Images

“It would appear that the inspiration for Exeter’s strip came from the regurgitations of overeating beetroot and blueberries.

Ospreys

Ospreys’ Luke Price kicks a penalty against Munster. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Ospreys’ Luke Price kicks a penalty against Munster. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

The Welsh province have not impressed with their “viral mix of blue, grey and iridescent green”.

Connacht

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Conor Fitzgerald celebrate their win over Montpellier. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Connacht’s Jack Carty and Conor Fitzgerald celebrate their win over Montpellier. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht enjoyed a memorable win over French club Montpellier, but no need to rush out and pick up the jersey based on this colour description: “Connacht’s hatched greenish, grey lines.”

Leinster

“Leinster’s Woodstock 50th anniversary celebratory tie-dye squashed, fifty shades of blue, vies for the gong in the worst jersey of 2019 category.”

The Leinster team in action against Benetton last weekend at the RDS Arena. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
The Leinster team in action against Benetton last weekend at the RDS Arena. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.