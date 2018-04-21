Irrepressible Leinster storm into Champions Cup final

Leinster make hay in Dublin sunshine as Scarlets blown away

Updated: 25 minutes ago

 

Leinster 38 Scarlets 16

Leinster kept their end of the bargain up as the prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final looms into view following this clinical dismantling of the Scarlets in Dublin.

Dominant from the first whistle, Leo Cullen’s side never let the Scarlets into the contest as tries from James Ryan, Cian Healy, Fergus McFadden, Scott Fardy, Johnny Sexton blew the visitors away.

All Scarlets could muster in response was three Leigh Halfpenny penalties before a late consolation Tadhg Beirne try as their much-vaunted attacking game was cut off at source.

With Leinster now in next months decider, Munster can set up an historic Champions Cup final if they overcome Racing 92 in Bordeaux tomorrow afternoon.

Full report to follow

