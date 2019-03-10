Jordan Larmour replaces Rob Kearney in Ireland team

Ireland suffered a late injury blow before their Guinness Six Nations clash with France, with full-back Rob Kearney withdrawn due to a calf complaint.

The 32-year-old British and Irish Lion was replaced by Jordan Larmour in Ireland’s starting XV, with Munster’s Andrew Conway stepping onto the bench.

Ireland had recalled all their big guns to host Les Bleus, with skipper Rory Best winning his 116th cap.

Leinster’s 21-year-old flyer Larmour offers plenty of pace in attack but his biggest challenge would be to offer the same defensive stability as Kearney.