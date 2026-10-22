Leinster’s Sam Prendergast injured for Munster clash as Dan Sheehan starts at number eight

Leinster's Dan Sheehan will start as number eight instead of hooker against Munster. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sam Prendergast will miss Leinster’s interpro clash with Munster this weekend due to a reported injury.

While the precise issue yet to be confirmed, or indeed the lengthy of time Prendergast will spend on the sidelines, it adds another potential issue to Andy Farrell’s outhalf situation ahead of the upcoming series of Ireland fixtures. Argentina are first up in Dublin on November 6th.

Farrell and Ireland are already without Jack Crowley (vascular issue) and Harry Byrne (head injury).

Prendergast’s absence means Joey Carbery starts at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, marking his first run out in the 10 shirt since rejoining his home province. He will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks as the scrumhalf returns to action for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Dan Sheehan will captain Leinster from the new position of number eight with Jack Conan and Caelan Doris both missing through injury. Jamie Osborne also comes in at 13 in place of Garry Ringrose.

Munster have made seven changes to their side that beat Racing 92 last time out. Seán O’Brien marks his 50th appearance for the province by moving into the centres as Alex Nankivell shifts to 12 and Dan Kelly drops out of the side. Shane Daly also comes into the team at wing while Josh Wycherley, Kieran Brookes, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes all start in a much-changed pack.

Craig Casey and Charlie O’Shea continue their halfback partnership.

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Meanwhile, Connacht are set to offer debuts to former Leinster forwards Jerry Cahir and Will Connors in their Friday night clash against Zebre in Galway.

Cahir starts in a frontrow that also sees the return of Finlay Bealham while Connors is on the bench. Mack Hansen returns to the back three as he starts on the left wing but Bundee Aki drops out of the matchday 23. Ciarán Frawley continues at outhalf while Ireland squad members Cian Prendergast, Darragh Murray and Sean Jansen also start.

Ulster have named new Ireland call-up Jamie Benson at 13 for their trip to Pretoria to take on the Bulls. Despite providing outhalf cover in Farrell’s Ireland squad in November, Benson starts in midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey on Saturday.

Tom O’Toole lines out at loosehead while Nick Timoney, Nathan Doak and Jacob Stockdale also feature. James McNabney, another Ireland call-up, is on the bench.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan (captain).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Thomas Clarkson, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Charlie Tector.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Shay McCarthy, Seán O’Brien, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Charlie O’Shea, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Marnus van der Merwe, Kieran Brookes; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Max Clein, Mark Donnelly, Michael Ala’alatoa, Seán Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Gordon Wood.

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Finn Treacy, Mack Hansen, Harry West, Cathal Forder; Ciarán Frawley, Colm Reilly; Jerry Cahir, Eoin De Buitléar, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (captain), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Will Connors, Caolin Blade, Sean Naughton, Daniel Ryan.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Chay Mullins, Jamie Benson, Stuart McCloskey, Michael Lowry; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart (captain), Keynan Knox; Ben Donnell, Cormac Izuchukwu; David McCann, Nick Timoney, Juan Augustus.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Eli Snyman, James McNabney, Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery, James McKillop.