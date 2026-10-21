Familiar Ireland squad may lack excitement, but that could be its strength

Jamie Benson is one of just two uncapped players included in the squad. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

A 36-man Ireland squad that falls along anticipated lines and with a very familiar look to it may not be especially exciting, nor will it satisfy the desire for freshness, but for the most part a relatively settled squad is generally a sign of strength. Exhibit A: the Springboks at the last World Cup.

All but six of the players named by Andy Farrell on Wednesday for next month’s Nations Championship northern series were among the 36-strong squad for the southern series during the summer. Four of those places have been taken by Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen and Tommy O’Brien, all of whom are returning from injury having been sidelined from Test rugby since last November.

This leaves the Ulster pair of James McNabney and Jamie Benson as the two uncapped bolters. Undoubtedly, their promotion is at least partially down to Jack Conan and Harry Byrne joining Caelan Doris, Bryn Ward and Jack Crowley and others on the list of injured absentees.

But if McNabney and Benson are the winners, then Jeremy Loughman and Cormac Izuchukwu are the main losers. With Porter back, Loughman misses out to Billy Bohan despite starting three games in this year’s Six Nations and being named on the bench against Australia and New Zealand in July. It is, however, further evidence of 20-year-old Bohan’s rapid progress and huge potential. Likewise, Sam Illo’s retention ahead of Finlay Bealham looks like a line in the sand.

Ryan Baird return is a significant addition. Athletic and effective in the air, the hybrid lock/flanker being available has contributed to the similarly talented Izuchukwu, and Tom Ahern, missing out.

Baird’s end-of-season form in 2025 would have also given the Lions something different for their tour to Australia, and he had been playing superbly against South Africa last November before suffering a broken leg.

McNabney has evidently jumped ahead of both Izuckhukwu and Max Deegan. It comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old’s strength and physicality appeal to Farrell, and having been a standout for the Ireland under-20s in their Grand Slam-winning campaigns in 2022 and 2023, he would have featured in the senior squad sooner only for an ACL injury that ruled him out last season.

Ulster’s Jamie Benson has an opportunity in the absence of Jack Crowley. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Opportunity knocks for him now, albeit Doris and Conan will return in time for the Six Nations. The same is true for 24-year-old Benson, in the absence of Crowley, Byrne and Joey Carbery.

Benson has built up quite a body of work with the England under-18s and under-20s, as well as Harlequins. Irish-qualified through his mother, he is highly versatile as an outhalf, centre and fullback, but is seemingly most at home at 10.

A skilful, tidy player, with a varied kicking game, he has a low centre of gravity with a nifty step off his left, as well as a creative, passing game.

Twenty of this squad went to the World Cup three years ago, and that’s despite Doris, Conan and Crowley being among those sidelined. The expectation is that all three will be fit and restored for the Six Nations and will be on the plane to Australia for next year’s World Cup.

Granted, there were six uncapped players in the 37-man squad for the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, with Loughman, Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien among 25 players from that squad who went to the World Cup the following year.

Ten from the squad subsequently missed the cut for the World Cup in France, whether through injury or selection. Eight were later restored, most having recovered from their respective injuries, or in the case of Ross Byrne, having been called in from the wilderness. It demonstrates there is still scope for some fluidity between now and next year’s tournament.

Jeremy Loughman has missed out on selection. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The upcoming three games against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, as well as the final playoff in Twickenham, will tell Farrell plenty about his players.

No press conference was held following the release of the squad on Wednesday, giving no opportunity to inquire as to the potential roles of the forwards selected. However, the make-up of the loosehead forwards suggests Nick Timoney will also be an option at seven and eight. Either way, Sean Jansen’s emergence looks even more significant in the absence of Doris and Conan.

The team is still dependent upon a core group of relative Test veterans, including Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier, Jamson Gibson-Park and Garry Ringrose. To some degree, the stability of this squad can be attributed to the lack of obvious alternatives. Aside from outhalf, this is especially true in the backs.

Matty Devine’s impact after his move to Ulster and Fintan Gunne’s growth at Leinster are in the background, but the scrumhalves remain unchanged, as is the case in midfield. They all went to the last World Cup and, barring injury, will likely go to the next one.

Seeing as the outside backs are all fit and healthy, they also pick themselves, even if the departed James Lowe would still offer something different.

As has been the case since the last World Cup, the biggest point of discussion will be around the 10 jersey. Sam Prendergast has continued his resurgence with Leinster, while Ciarán Frawley’s start to life at Connacht as a bone fide outhalf for the first time in his professional career may also prove a positive for Ireland, and perhaps Prendergast too. It’s certainly given Farrell real options in spite of Crowley’s absence.