Poignant Munster victory caps perfect weekend for Irish rugby

So much for being undercooked. Unlike the first round of the URC a month ago, all four Irish provinces won on the opening weekend of the European competitions for the first time in five seasons.

Despite only welcoming back nine frontliners a week previously, Leinster set the tone with an impressive 43-23 bonus-point win away to old foes Clermont on Saturday. At the same time Ulster were completing a 40-21 bonus-point win in the Challenge Cup away to Zebre Parma.

Back in the Champions Cup after a four-year hiatus, Connacht then treated a throbbing Dexcom Stadium to an 80-minute rollercoaster of Lancaster-ball in their memorable seven tries to six, 45-36 victory over the locked-and-loaded three-time champions Saracens.

Munster completed the quartet with a 33-25 win over Racing 92 on a poignant night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where tributes marked the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing in a Parisian hotel on the morning of a scheduled match against the same opponents.

Alas, the vast majority of the 24,906 crowd had vacated the stadium when the Munster squad and management formed a circle on the pitch to sing their dressingroom anthem Stand Up and Fight, as they had done after their epic win over Glasgow a day after Foley’s funeral a decade ago.

“For me personally, it was very emotional,” said Jack O’Donoghue, Munster’s one player from both the Glasgow game and last Saturday night.

O’Donoghue believes they can take confidence from this win when Munster face Leinster in the URC at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (6pm) but, understandably, the magnitude of the past week dominated their focus.

“To be honest, I haven’t given it a hell of a lot of thought,” admitted head coach Clayton McMillan. “A lot of energy went into this week, and we can now turn our attention to Leinster.

Munster's Jack O'Donoghue, JJ Hanrahan, Max Clein, Fineen Wycherley, Ben O'Donovan and Kieran Brookes wearing commemorative jackets featuring the number 8 for Anthony Foley ahead of the match against Racing 92. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

“I watched a good portion of their game before coming here. We know the quality that Leinster have. It’s an international side running around, but our guys will celebrate tonight and then turn our attention on Monday to Leinster.

“I imagine after looking at the game tonight, they would have seen a number of avenues that they can look to attack us with,” added McMillan wryly after an imperfect Munster display.

[ ‘I stood in that circle 10 years ago’: Jack O’Donoghue on an emotional night for MunsterOpens in new window ]

“We’ll need to make sure that we do our homework and tidy up the areas where I think we were a little vulnerable tonight, but also look at where we can have a crack at them.”

McMillan’s bold selection was vindicated, not least by giving 20-year-old academy outhalf Charlie O’Shea a Champions Cup debut in only his fourth Munster outing and second competitive start. Hopefully, Munster will cultivate rather thancurtail O’Shea’s innate inventiveness.

“I like to think that we encourage all of our players to express themselves and to bring to the table what they’re naturally gifted at. Charlie is a fairly ambitious man. You never want to take that away from him.

“There were some moments tonight that he’ll review himself. He won’t need me or any of the senior players to tell him what he needs to do better. He’ll do the homework and come in and know. Our job is just to keep supporting him, keep being honest with him, keep challenging him and he’ll be a really good prospect for us.”

Munster would have earned a bonus point under the old scoring system but missed out on one under the amended rules by scoring five tries to three.

Even so, McMillan said: “I like it personally. I’d be a big advocate for no bonus points; I think you [should] just win or lose and that’s it.

Munster’s Charlie O’Shea celebrates with his family after the game against Racing 92. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“This is a format that’s used in Super Rugby, so it’s not unfamiliar to me, and I think it rewards teams that are clearly dominant for scoring three more tries than the opposition and doesn’t allow that team to loosen off late in the game and perhaps give opposition teams an opportunity to walk away with one or two points that they might not have got on another day.”

All four provinces progressed to the knock-out stages five seasons ago, whereas last season Munster began with a 40-14 defeat in Bath, but McMillan paid little store by that.

“I would probably be a big believer that your past is never a great predictor of your future, so just because other teams have won their first game and gone on to make finals is a little bit irrelevant to me.

“We just need to win our home games, and we need to press teams hard when they’re playing at home.

[ Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd pay perfect tribute to Anthony Foley on emotional evening by the LeeOpens in new window ]

“We literally only focus on the next game in front of us because that’s the team we are at the moment. We’re not good enough to be looking too far in the distance; we’d just get bitten on the backside.

“We celebrate tonight because it was a big week for the club. I hope that our supporters and in particular the Foley family are proud of the performance, and we’ll go to sleep tonight with a little bit of a smile, but we get back to work, and we’ll start talking about Leinster on Monday.

“I don’t even know when the next European Cup game is; a month or so away, is it?”

Close. It’s a trek to Bristol in December, followed by the concluding rounds in January, when Munster go to Bordeaux and host Gloucester. Much to do still.