Stuart Lancaster sees hard work pay off as Connacht secure first win over Saracens

Connacht’s Ciarán Frawley goes airborne to scores his side's second try during the Champions Cup game against Saracens at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Champions Cup: Connacht 45 Saracens 36

Connacht’s European journey began with a statement victory over three-times Champions Cup winners Saracens on Saturday, their45-36 win the dream result for Stuart Lancaster’s side at a sold out Dexcom Stadium

“A pretty good night,” said Lancaster of his side’s first victory over the English side in four meetings, and also the most points Connacht have scored against an English team in the European competition.

“There was a moment on 70 minutes when the crowd was singing The Fields of Athenry, and it was very special.”

The win came on the back of a “hard training week” when Lancaster pushed his players to the limit.

“We always talked about playing for the full 80 minutes, and when we had an eight-day lead into the game. I put them through the mill on Tuesday, and even on Thursday. But it pays off. I know they can dig deep, and I know they’ve got speed and endurance in them.”

It wasn’t the best start for the home side after conceding tries to Sione Va’eneku and Noah Caluori, but Connacht responded with three first-half tries through captain Cian Prendergast, Cathal Forde and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

“We had to earn the right. We were playing a champion team – full of internationals who had won the competition three times – and we went 12 points down. So we had to find a way. But the three tries in the first half were excellent.”

Although Connacht conceded before half-time, with a resulting yellow card, Lancaster says Prendergast’s second try was “such a big moment”.

Despite the recent disappointing 36-19 URC loss to Glasgow, Lancaster admitted he was always confident in the direction he was leading his players.

Players contest a lineout during the Champions Cup game at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

“That’s the bottom line. I’m confident in the players. I’m confident in the coaching group. I’m confident in the training we’re doing. I’m confident that if we keep working at it the way in which we do, then we’ll keep getting the rewards.

“The good thing is, as well, I’m looking around the changing room after the game, and there’s a whole lot of lads desperate to play who are really good players.”

Among those missing from Saturday’s victory were Mack Hansen, Seán Naughton, Harry West, Ben Murphy, Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, and Will Connors.

“We’ve got some great forwards to come back. So it’s great to win for the squad, but obviously we need to double down on the URC for five games, and then hopefully we’ll get a good group of players going off to Ireland to play for the national team.”

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: Va’eneku try, Farrell con, 0-7; 12: Caluori try, 0-12; 17: Prendergast try, Gilbert con, 7-12; 23: Forde try, 12-12; 29: Hurley-Langton try, Frawley con, 19-12; 40: Tomkins try, Farrell con 19-19. Half-time 19-19. 47: Prendergast try, Gilbert con, 26-19; 50: Segun try 26-24; 51: Frawley try, Gilbert con 33-24; 57: Va’eneku try, Farrell con, 33-31, 60: Blade try, 38-31, 63: Frawley try, Gilbert con 45-31; 79: Daly try, 45-36.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; F Treacy, C Forde, B Aki, S Jennings; C Frawley, C Reilly; F van Wyk, M Victory, S Illo; D Murray, J Murphy; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Ryan for Jennings (12 mins); B Bohan for Van Wyk (53); E de Buitléar for Victory, Blade for Reilly (both 55); T Connolly for Illo (55-63); J Ioane for Aki (62); S O’Brien for Jansen, N Murray for Murphy (both 65).

Yellow card: Hurley Langton (41 mins).

SARACENS: E Daly; N Caluori, N Tompkins, S Va’enuku, R Segun; O Farrell, T Williams; E Mawi, J George, M Street; O Sodeke, H Tizard; M Itoje (capt), T Knight, B Earl.

Replacements: N Isiekwe for Sodeke (30 mins); P Brantingham for Mawai (50); E Clarke for George (51); N Michelow for Earl (67); C Weilbach for Street, F Burke for S Va’enuku (both 67).

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).