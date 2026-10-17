Poignant and significant night for Munster as they face Racing 92

Clayton McMillan’s bold selection has heightened the sense of anticipation for the game against Racing. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday, 8pm (Live on Premier Sports)

Time flies, whatever about healing, and a decade on from Munster losing a legend – and the Foleys losing a son, husband and father – tens of thousands will again congregate around a rugby match to pay tribute to Anthony Foley a decade and a day since he died.

It is doubtful any Munster match will generate such an emotionally charged atmosphere as when the home side paid homage to Foley by beating Glasgow 38-17 in Thomond Park the day after his funeral 10 years ago.

His memory and standing as a true Munster legend remained a driving force in their run to a Champions Cup semi-final and Pro12 final that season. They are some way off rescaling those heights but allowing for the many tributes that have been paid in the intervening decade, perhaps more so than in any season since, Axel’s spirit will be tangible for this rematch with Racing 92.

Even agitators from the Rebel County who have called for more Munster matches being moved from Limerick to Cork admit that by rights this game would have been a more appropriate fit in Thomond Park. Be that as it may, this is both a hugely poignant and significant night for Munster rugby.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made a bold selection. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

As of Friday, the actual 10th anniversary of Foley’s sudden and premature passing before a scheduled match against Racing, tickets sales have topped 23,000, which Munster hope will reach 25,000 by kickoff. Munster note this will thus be the best attended pool game in Ireland this season, albeit the previous Champions Cup game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Gloucester last December was a 36,208 sell-out.

Munster had an additional two months to sell tickets for that game, which had a more spectator friendly 5.30pm kick-off. The reduced numbers at either end have facilitated the installation of two larger big screens, which will make the occasion visually better.

Undoubtedly, the TV-dictated 8pm kickoff would have inconvenienced a chunk of supporters from around the province no matter which of the two venues paid host.

Even so, Clayton McMillan’s bold selection has heightened the sense of anticipation. Charlie O’Shea, the 20-year-old academy product of Dolphin, PBC Cork and UCC, will start at outhalf on his European debut in just his fourth appearance and his second start following his two-try, man of the match performance in Munster’s win over the Bulls a fortnight ago.

Munster's Charlie O’Shea scores a try despite Zak Burger of the Bulls. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Cobh Pirates blindside Seán Edogbo (22) will also make his European debut, as will 23-year-old hooker Max Clein, who made his debut last week and was only a supplemented squad player this week, and scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan (22), off the bench.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe, tighthead Jack Aungier and versatile prop Kieran Brooks, whose demotion to the bench looks more an attempt to stiffen the scrum after wilting again in the last half-hour last week, will also make their first Champions Cup appearances for Munster.

All told there are six changes to the starting XV from last week’s 26-all draw against Ulster in Belfast. Aungier, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Edogbo and Brian Gleeson come into the forward pack, with O’Shea the one change in the backline. As CJ Stander did against Glasgow 10 years ago, Gleeson will wear 24, with Foley’s number eight jersey again retired for the day.

Racing are intriguing opponents. Unlucky not to have a star on their famous sky blue and white hoops after losing close finals in 2016, 2018 and 2020, they have been wildly inconsistent since a 71-17 semi-final defeat to Toulouse ended last season’s Top 14 campaign, and they again conceded 10 tries in losing 64-5 in Bordeaux on opening day.

Munster's Sean Edogbo with Ruan Vermaak and Reinhardt Ludwig of the Bulls. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

They sit 12th, having won two of their intervening five games, recovering from 10-0 down at half-time to win in La Rochelle and beating Perpignan 55-25. Patrice Collazo, as is his wont, makes nine changes to the XV from last week’s 29-15 loss in Toulon.

Midfield fulcrum Josua Tuisova and winger Selestino Ravutaumada are seemingly rested, thus diluting the Fijian factor, as is Romain Taofifénua, while the ever-present Demba Bamba is moved to the bench and 17-year-old Tongan powerhouse Sione Finau-Tupou makes his debut on the wing.

Gone are the days of the galacticos − Simon Zebo, Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa et al − but in addition to a dozen French players they still draw on 11 more who represent nine different countries.

Racing 92's Fijian center Josua Tuisova is tackled by Bordeaux Bègles' French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty

Munster and Racing have a rich history, with four wins apiece in nine previous meetings, and given a sniff the Parisians could be dangerous. What’s more, whereas Munster have won in Toulon and La Rochelle in recent times, they have slipped up at home to Bayonne and Castres.

This has a must-win look to it, ideally with a bonus point. As against Glasgow a decade ago, for all the tributes which will again be paid to Foley, most fitting would be another performance worthy of honouring his name and, of course, a win.

There is a pressure within that, but it almost seems unthinkable that they won’t.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Shay McCarthy, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Seán O’Brien; Charlie O’Shea, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Marnus van der Merwe, Jack Aungier; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Seán Edogbo, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson. Replacements: Max Clein, Josh Wycherley, Kieran Brookes, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Jack O’Donoghue.

Racing 92: Gerónimo Prisciantelli; Wilfried Hulleu, Vinaya Habosi, Joey Manu, Sione Finau-Tupou; Antoine Gibert, Antoine Latrasse; Édouard-Junior Jabea Niocke, Diego Escobar, Giorgi Kharaishvili, Thomas Lainault, Jordan Joseph, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Nicolas Martins, Maxime Baudonne (capt). Replacements: Yanis Basse, Lehopa Leota, Demba Bamba, Nathan Hughes, Soumalia Camara, Maxime Machenaud, James, Arthur Roche.

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng).

Forecast: Munster to win.