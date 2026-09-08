Scrumhalf Fintan Gunne ready to make his voice heard at Leinster

Luke McGrath has left, headed for the sunny climes of Perpignan. The audition process for the understudy role to Jamison Gibson-Park at Leinster began in a recent preseason friendly in Lyon. Fintan Gunne started, while Cormac Foley and Oliver Coffey were on the bench for the clash against the French Top 14 team.

Tadhg Brophy is in his second year in the academy. Coffey’s younger brother Luke, an age-grade international, is also knocking around on the periphery. Scrumhalves all. Gunne (23) is likely to retain the starting role for Saturday’s preseason friendly against Zebre, a soft opening for the refurbished RDS, rebranded as the Laya Arena. About 7,000 tickets have been sold to date.

Gunne made his debut for the province against the Scarlets at the RDS in November 2023. Leinster haven’t played there since May 2024, with coaches, players and supporters alike keen to get back to base.

McGrath’s departure highlights an opportunity. Gunne paid tribute to the 33-year-old, commending his leadership, particularly when the province was without its internationals. Gunne has also benefited from time spent with Gibson-Park.

“As I was coming through the academy, to be able to learn off the two lads. Obviously, seeing Jamo, what he does on the international stage, the Lions, and getting to see that up close in training. I’m so lucky with all the small bits and chatting to him and seeing how I can grow my game.

“We’re of similar stature, the three of us. I’m able to pick up similar bits to what they’re putting on the field.

“Probably more of that leadership role from Lukey, how vocal he is in meetings, how vocal he is on the pitch and that respect he has from all the players.”

Scrumhalf Fintan Gunne has been an eager apprentice to Luke McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park at Leinster. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Gunne understands there will be more of an onus for him to bringhis playing style to matches this season, a trait he displayed while a student at St Michael’s College and during a Grand Slam-winning campaign with the Ireland under-20s.

“The last few years I’ve been settling into the squad a bit more. I haven’t had a huge amount of time to be able to express myself, but I feel like this season there’s a huge opportunity for me to express myself more and show what I can do with my running game or my kicking game.

“Hopefully I’m able to keep improving and putting that out on the pitch more, because I’m able to do it in training, but hopefully I can filter into my games a bit more.”

His passing game has many admirers, but he needs to be more of a threat in and around the rucks. He possesses speed, strength and vision, key attributes for a Leinster scrumhalf.

“Tyler Bleyendaal (puts) a big emphasis on nines running when we can. (He’s) introducing and adding bits to our attack this season.

“It’s probably up to me to find more opportunities in games around the rucks, looking for those opportunities to break the line, because when I break the line, I’m able to get into full flight and look for support lines.

“It’s something I’m conscious of, finding my voice more around the team. I feel a bit more comfortable this season, trying to fill Lukey’s (McGrath) boots. Once I keep pushing myself to get out of my comfort zone and speak up more in meetings, having more of a voice on the pitch, I think lads will play off me more then.”

Leinster will add a few more wrinkles to their patterns this season as part of the evolution process, forwards playing a little flatter and scrumhalves looking for running spaces.

Gunne’s also enjoying working with his good friend, erstwhile Terenure College clubmate and halfback partner, Caspar Gabriel.

“We’ve taken rugby a little bit more seriously over this preseason, just sitting down together on weekends and stuff, looking at Lyon, looking at Zebre now this week, and then just watching training together.

“We’re constantly chatting, because it’s important to have a strong bond between nine and 10. He’s improving mentally, how he sees the game and being more vocal on the pitch. He’s just an exciting player, lots of flair.”

As a statement, it applies to both of them.