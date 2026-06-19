Joe Schmidt names three uncapped players in Australia squad for Nations Championship

ACT Brumbies outhalf Declan Meredith has been named in the Australia squad for the Nations Championship Test matches against Ireland, France and Italy. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Australia coach Joe Schmidt named ‌three uncapped players, including outhalf Declan Meredith, in his squad for July’s Nations Championship ‌Tests against Ireland, France and Italy.

Meredith was one of three outhalves named in the ​squad along with Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson. Meredith’s ACT Brumbies team-mate Tane Edmed was dropped after struggling for game time in Super Rugby.

The other uncapped players ​were locks Lachlan Shaw and Miles Amatosero but there was no place for in-form ⁠Queensland Reds secondrower Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Prop James Slipper, Australia’s most capped ‌player, ‌was ​named despite having announced his retirement last year.

Overseas-based centre Len Ikitau, loose forward Tom Hooper as well ⁠as props Taniela Tupou ​and Angus Bell were included in ​the squad.

Rugby league convert Zac Lomas and outhalf Tom Lynagh were ‌listed as unavailable for selection ​along with former captain Will Skelton.

“There have been ongoing discussions amongst the ⁠coaches for a number of ⁠months and, ​as always, there are some very good players who have not been selected for this first international window,” said Schmidt, who will stand down and make way for Les Kiss after the three Tests.

Backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Len Ikitau, ​Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, ​Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Tom Hooper, Fraser ‌McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane ⁠Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lachlan Shaw, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry ‌Wilson.

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