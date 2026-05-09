Stakes are high as Connacht host Munster with Champions Cup spots in sight

URC: Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Never has a Connacht-Munster match enjoyed such a momentous sense of occasion and rarely, if ever, has there been so much riding on it. At stake is more than just bragging rights at either end of the M18. The winners will also take a giant stride toward the URC playoffs and next season’s Champions Cup. That’s all.

Accordingly, this has been a 12,450 sellout for weeks, for this is also one of those nights when the stadium actually couldn’t cater for the demand. Connacht will again be bursting with pride over its new home and true to Stuart Lancaster’s description, the redevelopment of the old Sportsground into the Dexcom Stadium has been “a game changer”.

Although Leinster spoiled the opening night party in January, Connacht have since won four games in a row in both competitions at their new home amid a real sense that they are building the Dexcom into something of a fortress.

This has also sparked a run of six URC wins in succession, albeit that came to an end last time out against the Lions in Ellis Park, to take Connacht into serious playoff contention.

But nine into eight won’t go and Connacht go into the last two rounds of the regular URC season in ninth on 44 points, three points off the top eight and seven behind Munster in fifth place.

A tally of 48 points has been the threshold for qualification in three of the last five seasons, and 50 twice, but this doesn’t look like it will be sufficient this season, although eight of the top nine clash this weekend, and six do in the final round.

In the heel of the hunt, though, Connacht have the least elbow room and look to be pretty much in must-win territory. As for Munster, they arrested their poor form with timely back-to-back bonus-point wins over Benetton and Ulster.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

It means they go into this match knowing that a win will guarantee a playoff place and Champions Cup rugby next season, while probably elevating them into the top four as well. Even a bonus point, and a win at home to the Lions next Saturday, would suffice.

That said, Connacht do look in a stronger and healthier position in other respects. A fortnight on from their South African safari, Lancaster has refreshed his side with nine changes to the starting lineup.

Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane are restored at halfback, while Bundee Aki and Shayne Bolton are recalled at centre and left wing. Harry West reverts to outside centre, with Shane Jennings shifting from the left to the right wing.

Up front, Billy Bohan is promoted from the bench and Sam Illo is reinstated, while Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy return in the secondrow and the talismanic Sean Jansen is restored at number eight. Cian Prendergast again captains the side.

Eoin de Buitléar and Finlay Bealham return to the squad on the bench, where Jack Carty is also named in what will be his final appearance at the Dexcom Stadium before retirement. The departing players will be presented to the fans in a short ceremony after the full-time whistle on what is sure to be a night of heady emotions.

“The importance of this game is not lost on us,” said Lancaster. “We’ve put ourselves back in the hunt for a playoff spot, and now we need to make sure we bring it to the final day and give ourselves a fighting chance. With a sold-out crowd I know our supporters will get behind us and the players are really excited about playing in front of them again. Interpro games always mean a lot and this one is no exception.”

By contrast, as we know from their team announcement on Thursday, Munster’s extensive injury list includes possibly their most influential players in captain Tadhg Beirne and outhalf Jack Crowley. Still, Edwin Edogbo brings serious oomph and JJ Hanrahan’s experience and familiarity with these parts should help.

Munster's Edwin Edogbo. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

On such a potentially thunderous occasion, and it being a derby with so much at stake, all sorts of variables could come into play but, for once, the forecast suggests the weather off the Atlantic coast won’t be one of them. Yet, for example, whereas Andrew Brace has been picked to run the line, Peter Martin has been chosen to referee just his 15th URC game.

The heightened sense of atmosphere for a first night-time derby in the newly built Clan Stand and expanded Dexcom Stadium adds to the possibility, nay probability, of the unexpected and the unknown.

History has always favoured Munster. They have a 38-1-9 head-to-head record against their neighbours in this competition, and have won five of the last six meetings, albeit the last three have all been one-score games, and crackers for that matter.

The weight of expectancy and pressure to win is also far greater on Connacht but then again, they have home advantage in this derby and like never before.

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Peter Dooley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Jack Carty, Seán Naughton

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey (capt); Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU).

Forecast: Connacht to win.