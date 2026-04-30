For Sevens’ sake: Gael Force aim to show IRFU that game can thrive in Ireland

Bryan Mollen found out he had lost his job while on a golf course. Somewhere amid 18 holes, he took a call that confirmed the worst; the IRFU was cutting its men’s Sevens programme. Mollen and his team-mates were out of work.

Just shy of 12 months on, the band is getting back together. This weekend, at the Kinsale Sevens, an invitational tournament that has been running since 1988, Mollen and Harry McNulty are the two former Olympians representing Gael Force Sevens. A new side has been set up to fill the hole left by the IRFU’s decision.

Without the backing of the governing body, Gael Force cannot call itself the Irish national Sevens team. But it sure could be seen as filling that gap. Some players still train in their old Ireland shorts. The identity of those involved gives the group an international feel. Aaron O’Sullivan, like Mollen, was one of the last players to play for the IRFU-backed Sevens outfit in the Los Angeles leg of the World Series. He will be in Kinsale, as will Inigo Cruise O’Brien, another former international.

Hugo Lennox and Terry Kennedy went to the Olympics in 2024. They are not available for Kinsale but team organisers say they will line out at a later date. Ditto Daniel Hawkshaw and Dylan O’Grady, two more sidelined internationals.

The IRFU cut Sevens for two reasons: money and talent. The funds pumped into the shortened version were not yielding the desired return of players entering the 15-a-side game. Plenty at the time disagreed with the second part of that argument, and that was before Joshua Kenny and Zac Ward – two former Sevens men – became arguably the form wingers in provincial rugby this season.

The first reason, though, is undeniable. Sevens does not receive much financial return on investment. “It is a money pit,” acknowledges James Colbert, the estate agent from Cork who got Gael Force going. “I understand in a way where they’re [the IRFU] coming from.”

Terry Kennedy played for Ireland at the 2024 Olympics and could soon line out for Gael Force Sevens. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It helps Gael Force that this is an amateur operation. No one involved – players or staff – is being paid. If the point of all this is not to make money, then what is it for?

“I just enjoy the game, I love playing Sevens,” explains Mollen, who has worked as a coach since the IRFU cuts. “It’s just to play some more rugby, to keep playing the game that’s done so much for me, and play with my mates. We only had a short time actually playing together, and last year with the Irish Sevens it was very much a struggle and a challenge with everything else going on off-field.

“There’s that itch to play a little bit more and that’s what I want to do.”

Doing something for the sake of doing it, Sevens for the love of Sevens, is admirable. But what does this look like if things go well? Now is as good a time as any to try to explain the world of amateur Sevens.

Teams the world over play on an international circuit. This weekend, Gael Force play against clubs called the Assassins, Shogun and Godfathers. Colbert, who is proud to claim credit for his team’s name, jokes that others have taken their inspiration from Marvel movies.

Even at the amateur level, these teams travel to invitational tournaments in places from Kinsale to the Algarve to Fiji. Some see it as a chance to get noticed by national programmes, spurred on by dreams of the World Series and Olympics.

These are no longer an option for Irish players without IRFU backing. This was pointed out to Colbert by someone from a rival invitational club in the UK. His response rhymed with “Truck you”.

“It can only go as far as people are passionate about it,” says Harry McNulty, a former Ireland captain, about Gael Force.

Dylan O'Grady and Bryan Mollen after Ireland Sevens beat Britain in the European Games in 2023. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“As soon as you dig into the Sevens world at an amateur level, it’s all passion projects. Sometimes it’s just a really rich guy who wants to own a team because that fulfils something in him. Other times it’s like Gael Force, some guy wants to give people an opportunity.

“There’s lots of different reasons with the Sevens and that’s one of the reasons why it’s so fun and interesting, it brings you all around the world.”

Without IRFU backing, can this group be globetrotters? Colbert, the man running the show, describes a conversation with one European tournament that got wind of the former Irish internationals signing up.

“They got in contact saying the Poland national team had pulled out, would we attend? I think people are thinking, ‘They’ll qualify enough for us to be the Irish team.’

“I said ‘I don’t have any money. I can’t.’

“‘We’ll pay for accommodation and food, it’s a five-star hotel.’

“‘Fantastic, are you going to pay for my flights?’

“‘No.’

“‘Then I can’t go.’”

In this case, no money means some money, just not very much. This is Sevens on start-up mode. Colbert has enough to play in tournaments in Kinsale, Amsterdam, Edinburgh and a glamour date with Tullamore. London too, if things work out. The magic number for year one is four events.

Ireland Sevens team in July 2024: (Back row) Bryan Mollen, Jordan Conroy, Chay Mullins, Zac Ward; (front row) Andrew Smith, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty and Hugo Keenan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

With no TV coverage, Gael Force has to find ways to give sponsors exposure. The plan is to use social media, become a content machine as much as a rugby team. This requires more than just posting scores. It’s a social media strategy some sports embrace – see the TikTok culture in the current Irish women’s team. Others less so.

“It was an area that we were probably let down on with the IRFU,” says McNulty. “We saw what Australia, New Zealand, even South Africa were able to do with their social channels from a Sevens point of view. At the end of the day, it’s marketing for your team but it’s marketing for Ireland and Irish rugby in a different part of the world.”

Some players embrace social media. McNulty, with his 100k-plus Instagram followers, is an obvious example. Others may be awkward about their new gig as a rugby influencer. “That’s a commitment we have to make to it if we want it to grow,” says Mollen. “It’s definitely a challenge but I think you can get a good enough buy-in from 20, 25 players to start with that it can pick up quite quick.”

There is an element of wait and see about Gael Force. Yet there are longer-term initiatives, plans to start a Sevens academy and a pathway for younger players interested in the format. A women’s team is also in the offing for next year.

Colbert is building a team made up of Irish players (with a few exceptions), wearing kit designed by Irish artists and backed by Irish sponsors. If there isn’t a high performance goal to play for, they’re trying to build an identity that drives them instead.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, France 25/7/2024 Men’s Rugby Sevens Quarter-Final - Fiji vs Ireland Ireland’s Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Niall Comerford and Gavin Mullin dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There is a strong element here of doing things for the right reasons and seeing where it ends up. Still, you have to wonder how much is based on the past. Sticking it to the IRFU may or may not be too strong way of putting it, but it would only be human nature to want to prove them wrong.

“That’s definitely a factor for a few of us who were involved in Sevens for a long time and really love the sport,” says Mollen. “It’s a huge thing to show how great this sport is, that there is a buy-in from people in this country, they want to do it.

“It can become bigger than it was, even than Irish men’s and women’s teams, there can be things underneath that like youth programmes. Grow that traction and showcase that there is an appetite for the game, show that to the powers above and see what happens.”

When the IRFU announced the end of the men’s Sevens programme, their former performance director took to social media to criticise the move. “World Rugby and some unions do not deserve the right to own the game of 7s,” said David Nucifora. “The sooner someone takes it from them the sooner it will meet its potential.”

Gael Force didn’t take the sport from the IRFU, it was left to whoever wanted it. This group isn’t sure what success looks like, but they do believe that they deserve a crack at reviving Sevens in Ireland.