Connacht missing some key players as they aim to make it a double win in South Africa

Connacht cannot afford to wallow in their success over the Stormers with another huge fixture around the corner in South Africa.

Following their win last weekend in Cape Town, Stuart Lancaster’s side now head to the Highveld where they take on the Lions in Ellis Park, looking to make it a rare double victory.

However, they will be missing several key players including Cathal Forde, who sustained a wrist injury last weekend, and his return to play is unknown until he is reassessed in Ireland. In addition, Sean Jansen and Dave Heffernan are nursing injuries, but both will be monitored this week for further evaluation.

Good news, however, is the availability of Shane Jennings, who missed last weekend with a knock, while the club has also called up two players, Eoin de Buitlear and Sean O’Brien, as possible hooker and backrow cover.

Forwards coach John Muldoon is looking for another big day from some of his young stars after last weekend’s win.

“No one in the stadium and outside of us probably expected us to win. We knew it was an emotional day for the Stormers – that they would have a lot of energy early on, and we were delighted with the result.

“Great to have a lot of young players on the pitch at the end, and especially home-grown players.”

Muldoon heaped praise on youngsters Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, and also Dave Heffernan who stood up to their South African opponents.

“It seems every week we talk about it, so it is a huge challenge. And the lads did very well, and we are delighted for them. They’ve put in a lot of good work, and Cullie [Colm Tucker] has done a great job leading that area for the last number of years.”

However, bagging a second win will be a different challenge, he says, and as result Connacht have opted to leave it late before they head to the Highveld with time to have a “bit of a run around” at the stadium on Friday.

“This is my third time in South Africa with Connacht as a coach, and we’ve put out two good performances in the first game and not so good in the second game. So we’re going to have to change a few things. We’ve made a few tweaks of how we prepare the week, and hopefully that will put us in good stead on Saturday.”

Trevor Woodman, new Connacht scrum coach. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Connacht also announced the appointment of Trevor Woodman who will take over from Tucker as scrum coach.

Woodman, a World Cup winner, played with both Gloucester and Sale Sharks, in addition to some 22 appearances for England.

As a coach, the 49-year-old has spent 15 years working in the English Premiership, notably for 12 years at Gloucester Rugby, where he built a reputation as one of the finest technical coaches in the game.

He joined Gloucester from Australia where he worked with Sydney University and as national scrum coach with the Australian Rugby Union, before moving back to England to become the forwards coach at Wasps.

As a player he won a World Cup medal with England in 2003, starting as loosehead prop in the final win over Australia in what was one of his 22 caps for his country, while making some 140 appearances for Gloucester 1995 and 2004.

Woodman takes over from Cullie Tucker who has been appointed head coach of the Ireland U20s.

Trevor Woodman says after many years in the Premiership, he now wants to challenge himself in a new environment.

“Joining a club like Connacht is a perfect fit for me and my family. I’m also excited by the opportunity to work with Stuart [Lancaster] who is one of the most well-respected coaches in world rugby, and has been there and done it at the highest level.”

Connacht Rugby’s general manager of performance, Billy Millard, says Woodman’s credentials speak for themselves.

“His knowledge of the scrum, built on nearly 20 years of experience, is what really made him stand out as a candidate. I know first-hand what an excellent job he has done at Gloucester, and he’s the right man to build on the excellent foundation Cullie has left in this area of the game.”

“I’m sure all the players and coaches will look forward to working with him and we welcome his family to Galway next season.”