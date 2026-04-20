St Mary’s captain Conor Dean aims to cap ‘incredibly exciting’ week with AIL final victory

Conor Dean in action for Connacht Eagles against Munster A at the Sportsground, Galway, in 2021. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When Conor Dean sliced through the Terenure defence in last Saturday’s semi-final in front of a sold-out Templeville Road, his try restored a lead that would not be relinquished. The All-Ireland League’s (AIL) best outhalf thus delivered one of the key moments in helping his club to the final at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday (kick-off 4pm) against champions Clontarf.

The 28-year-old has never doubted his decision to continue playing after being released by Connacht in 2021. There was the possibility of continuing his pro career abroad or packing in rugby, but his choice to rejoin his former club has been fully vindicated.

“It’s amazing, incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a great week, hopefully,” Dean said ahead of St Mary’s contesting their first final since winning their second AIL 14 years ago. It’s also Dean’s first season as the club’s captain.

“Having Ronan Watters, who was captain for the last three years, still alongside me is ideal. I can lean on him and a couple of the other guys too.”

St Mary’s became the first promoted club to reach the play-offs last season when beaten at home by Cork Con. Dean believes having a core of players who have been teammates since he first joined the club on leaving Blackrock College in 2016 has been crucial to their success.

“There’s five of us this year who’ve earned 100 caps for Mary’s and we pretty much all got our first caps together back in 2016, 2017, 2018. There’s been a core group there for the guts of eight or nine years, so it’s been great coming back and getting to play with them again.”

As well as Watters and himself, the division’s leading scorer Mick O’Gara, as well as Mick McCormack and Mark Fogarty, also became centurions this season.

St Mary's captain Conor Dean celebrates with Andrew Sparrow after scoring his side's second try in last Saturday's All-Ireland League semi-final victory against Terenure College. Photograph: Gavin Cullen/Inpho

O’Gara is Johnny Sexton’s cousin and, similarly, Dean was always destined to join Mary’s given his father Paul played there. Paul won 32 caps for Ireland between 1981 and 1989 and was part of the Triple Crown-winning sides in 1982 (at first centre) and 1985 (outhalf).

“He’s been a huge influence,” says Dean of his father. “He never put any pressure on me to do anything or go anywhere which was great, but if I need to ask him anything he’s always there. Obviously, he’s well connected to Mary’s as well so it’s great having him and my mum come up to games.”

Dean is also more noted for his passing and running game than his kicking. Like father, like son.

He works in the sales section of Quartr Dublin, having previously spent two years in the Leinster academy in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He also previously played for the Irish under-20s, first under Nigel Carolan and then Noel McNamara – both of whom now work as the attack coaches for Glasgow and Bordeaux Begles.

“They were great coaches, ahead of the time in the detail they went into.”

Released by Leinster, Dean was offered a spot in the Connacht academy by Eric Elwood and was coached by Mossie Lawler for two seasons, before one season on a development contract, while also playing for Corinthians.

“I absolutely loved my time there. It was in the middle of Covid, so [we] were pretty lucky to keep playing with everything else coming to a halt. Just, unfortunately, I was not kept on.”

Free of the pressures to earn contract renewals, Dean has probably played his best rugby as an amateur among friends and teammates – some of whom he’s known for a decade.

“With Mary’s there’s been a few ups and downs, but since we came back together it’s been building quite nicely and coming to fruition on the pitch. I’m still loving life and rugby.”

Now comes the ultimate challenge against reigning champions Clontarf.

“I can’t remember when they weren’t in the top four. Their consistency is unbelievable and they’re definitely the standard bearers.”

Framed another way, though, having topped the table, if St Mary’s beat Clontarf and clinch the club’s third title, they know they’ll have earned it.