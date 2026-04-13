Ryan Baird to miss Leinster’s URC clash with Ulster through injury

Irish flanker Ryan Baird and loosehead prop Alex Usanov will be unavailable for selection for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship Round 15 clash with Ulster Rugby at Affidea Stadium [KO: 7.45pm].

Both players picked up injuries in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Sale Sharks in Aviva Stadium and left the field before the match finished. Baird was replaced by Max Deegan on the hour while Usanov left after three minutes for Jerry Cahir.

In addition, Leinster captain Caelan Doris, flanker Josh van der Flier and prop Andrew Porter must all undergo further assessment later in the week. Neither Doris nor Porter took part in the match against Sale, while van der Flier was replaced after 49 minutes by Scott Penny.

Good news for coach Leo Cullen is that Hugh Cooney has returned to training after recovering from a foot injury and will be available for selection this weekend.

There were no further injury updates on Jack Boyle, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan, Paddy McCarthy, RG Snyman.