Jake Flannery gets the nod at outhalf as Ulster face Ospreys in Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup Round of 16: Ulster v Ospreys, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, 8pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

Ulster face a test of their credentials for going deep in the Challenge Cup with a home knockout tie and another to come should they negotiate their way through this last 16 clash with the Ospreys.

Though they appear to hold the stronger hand, even with Jac Morgan turning out for the Welsh side, Ulster have not quite been themselves of late and, as such, there is just that bit more edginess about them over this one.

Things haven’t been helped by having all three likely options for outhalf coming into this week with various niggles. Richie Murphy has settled on Jake Flannery to make a very rare start at 10 while son Jack, the province’s frontline player in this position, awaits introduction from the bench.

And though Nathan Doak could well have been handed the shirt, he is clearly far too important a player to remove from scrumhalf.

Doak is likely to take more responsibility for play calling that usual, and Ulster certainly have some decent looking artillery to deploy on what is expected to be an evening of high wind and possibly heavy rain at the Affidea Stadium thanks to Storm Dave.

Cormac Izuchukwu returns and ought to bring some prominent workrate around the field as well as accuracy in the lineout on Ulster’s throw, while being a menace when the Ospreys seek to find jumpers.

The scrum has been an area of some concern and did not function well last weekend at Zebre, though with Angus Bell and Tom O’Toole now starting it should really bring greater stability. Ospreys will surely miss Dewi Lake here, while Ulster having Juarno Augustus on the pitch from the first whistle will bring some traction in the collisions with his physicality and ball-carrying skills.

Ulster's Juarno Augustus. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Though Morgan, who along with Lake departs for Gloucester at season’s end, is a genuine menace at the breakdown, Nick Timoney and David McCann, along with Augustus, will be expected to provide a more than adequate challenge here.

Jacob Stockdale is another of the seven changes Murphy has made from the hard-fought URC bonus-point win gained at Zebre, though he slots on to the wing for the benched Zac Ward as Ethan McIlroy goes again at fullback.

As usual, much will be expected from Stuart McCloskey in terms of trucking it up, throwing offloads or simply hitting the wide areas with his passing, though his hopes for the latter may be tricky due to the likely conditions.

Bryn Ward joins his older brother on Ulster’s bench where Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson and Charlie Irvine are also located, and all will be expected to make significant impact.

With the Ospreys likely out of the running for the URC’s top eight, this is their best hope of achieving something of note in what has been a troubled season both on and off the pitch. They did, of course, recently get the better of Ulster in the league.

For all that, it still feels as if Ulster will get this job done.

ULSTER: E McIlroy; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Flannery, N Doak: A Bell, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson, C Izuchukwu; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: T Stewart, S Crean, S Wilson, C Irvine, B Ward, C McKee, J Murphy, Z Ward.

OSPREYS: J Walsh; D Kasende, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams; G Thomas, S Parry, R Henry; R Davies, R Smith; H Sutton, J Morgan (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: E Daniel, S Thomas, T Botha, J Fender, H Deaves, K Hardy, E Boshoff, I Hopkins.

Referee: A Woodthorpe (England)