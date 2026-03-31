Connacht preparing for a Sharks side with more bite coming to Galway

Cian Prendergast is in line to play for Connacht in Friday night's Challenge Cup match against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Connacht are preparing to face familiar URC foes in European competition when the Sharks arrive in Galway for Friday night’s Challenge Cup round of 16 knock-out match at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 8pm).

A quarter-final place is at stake, and although Connacht have a 5-1 winning record over the South African side, they will not be taking anything for granted.

“[They are] Blessed with unbelievable attributes, power and pace, a strong scrum, and X-factor,” said Connacht scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker of the visitors.

“It’s a very exciting challenge for us which we’re massively looking forward to. The atmosphere at home has been incredible since the stand opened, and again last week that support was phenomenal.

“It’s a huge reason why we’re getting over the line in these games as well, you know. And I thought they [the crowd] played a huge part for us. So hopefully we’ll see them all again on Friday night, because it’s very important for us.”

With five successive wins in the URC, Connacht are enjoying a rare run of form, on which they need to capitalise in this European campaign.

“It’s knock-out rugby in Europe, and the quality of personnel, how they play the game, what they’re bringing, you know it certainly will be a very physical and tough game,” added Tucker.

The good news is the availability of Sam Gilbert and Dylan Tierney-Martin, who have both returned to full training and are available for selection, while captain Cian Prendergast is also expected to return.

Connacht’s only loss to the Sharks was in South Africa in 2022 when they fell by 41-21, but Tucker believes this European fixture is different.

“In terms of looking back on how we played the Sharks earlier in the season, there’s [a] minimal [amount] you can take out of it. There’s belief we beat them here, for sure, but they can take the motivation from that.

“It’s a new game. You know, it’s massively a new challenge for us, and that’s the way we’re treating it.

“They’re bigger, more powerful, and I think the way they hit the front end of the scrum is huge. We’ve got to be aware of the scrum, which is very powerful. So that’s been a big focus for us. We feel we’ve got a good plan, but we will have to execute it very well all the time.”