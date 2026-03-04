Six Nations

Andy Farrell expects Ireland talks in ‘near future’ following Saracens reports

English club last week dismissed claims they had offered Farrell a coaching role after next year’s World Cup

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during a press conference at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Wed Mar 04 2026 - 17:431 MIN READ

Andy Farrell expects to hold talks about his future as Ireland head coach in the “near future” following reports linking him with Saracens.

The English club last week dismissed claims they had offered the 50-year-old a coaching role for after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, branding them “disrespectful”.

Farrell was a Sarries player between 2005 and 2009 and also began his coaching career there. His son – former England captain Owen Farrell – is back playing with the English side following a brief spell with French club Racing 92.

Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach in 2019 and signed a new “long-term” deal with the IRFU in December 2023 to continue until next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“I mean, you’d expect me to say that I’m here to just concentrate on the Six Nations and what will be, will be in the future,” he said of the links to Saracens.

“But I suppose it’s people [putting] two and two together and making five with the connections: good friends with the owner, Owen’s there, all of that.

“You can see why that’s happened but I suppose we’ll sit down and have discussions with the IRFU in the near future, that’s for sure.”

