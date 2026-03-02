Six Nations

Bundee Aki back in Ireland squad ahead of Wales game after suspension

Irish centre had been suspended for four weeks for verbally abusing match officials

Ireland's Bundee Aki. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Mar 02 2026 - 16:321 MIN READ

Bundee Aki came back into the Irish squad this week with a view of claiming pitch time ahead of Ireland’s fourth game of this year’s Six Nations Championship against Wales on Friday in Aviva Stadium (KO: 8.10pm).

Aki, who played for Connacht last weekend in their 15-10 win over Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship (URC), earned a six-week suspension, two of which were suspended for two years, after an Independent Disciplinary Committee upheld a misconduct complaint against him over interactions with match officials following Connacht’s defeat to Leinster at Dexcom Stadium in January.

As a result, the Irish centre was unavailable for Connacht’s URC match against Zebre in January, and the opening three fixtures of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign against France, Italy, and England.

“Yeah, it’s great,” said assistant coach Paul O’Connell. “He’s a brilliant personality to have around the place. He trained quite well today, and it just adds to the group. It’s great to have that leadership, that kind of personality around the place, helping guys, talking to guys.”

The 35-year-old Aki won his 68th cap in Ireland’s loss in Dublin to South Africa last November and was not involved in Ireland’s pre-Six Nations trip to Quinta do Lago in Portugal. Instead, Ulster’s uncapped Jude Postlethwaite travelled with the squad.

“He [Aki] trained with the bibs today, so he was good with them. Yeah, so it’s excellent to have him back in,” said O’Connell.

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
