Opportunity knocks for Leinster props to stake claim for selection amid injury crisis

While he was disappointed to see Jack Boyle becoming the latest loosehead prop to find himself on the injury list, Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde nevertheless believes there is a great opportunity for some of those further down the pecking order in the province to stake a claim for future selection.

Earmarked as the front-runner to start at loosehead for Ireland in their Six Nations Championship opener away to France on February 5th – following the injuries sustained by Andrew Porter (calf) and Paddy McCarthy (foot) in recent weeks – Boyle is now set to undergo a procedure on an Achilles tendon injury that led to his withdrawal just 20 minutes into last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht in Galway.

This could leave Leinster limited in the number one position for the next while, but Jerry Cahir has proven to be a valuable asset since joining the province on a short-term deal back in September. The 20-year-old Alex Usanov is another potential loosehead option for this Saturday’s meeting with Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium in the URC, having previously made his senior bow for the province against Zebre Parma earlier this season.

“On Jack’s behalf, obviously he’d an excellent game the week before that against Bayonne [in the Champions Cup]. For him to suffer that injury on Saturday is a blow. There’s never a good time to be injured, but it seems particularly cruel for Jack in that position,” McBryde remarked at a Leinster media briefing in UCD yesterday.

“You’ve got to see it as an opportunity for somebody else to step up. I’ve said that time and time again, with the number of young front rows who’ve benefited from being in this environment, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword.

“When they train either alongside or against the international props, they have to make the most of the one or two opportunities they get because obviously we’ve got to prepare the team for Saturday. So, they don’t get as many reps probably as they would like in those training sessions, but they get the knowledge.

“However, the opportunity has been presented to them maybe before it would have happened, had we not suffered injuries. So they’ve just been thrust forward a little bit before what they were due to. Sometimes it’s not a bad thing. If you take it in the right way and you message them properly, it’s just a big step up in growth.”