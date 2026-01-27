Rugby

Connacht see Will Connors’s ‘potential as a leader’ after backrow signs from Leinster

Connacht senior assistant coach Rod Seib looking forward to working with new signing next season

Will Connors during a Leinster training session at UCD on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Will Connors during a Leinster training session at UCD on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Linley MacKenzie
Tue Jan 27 2026 - 19:012 MIN READ

Connacht senior assistant coach Rod Seib believes Will Connors “has real potential as a leader” after the province announced the signing of the 29-year-old backrow from Leinster on a two-year deal on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen Will’s ability first-hand and I know he’ll be another big asset to Connacht next season,” said Seib. “His tackling ability and defensive work-rate is well known, but he has real attacking strengths too, which I’m looking forward to developing.

“With a positive personality, he brings great energy to the group and has real potential as a leader.”

Connacht are coming off a huge weekend after the official opening of the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, but the 34-23 defeat to Leinster – their fourth straight reverse in the URC – hit the players hard.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Jeremy Loughman to remain at Munster to 2028

We need to understand that referees and officials won’t always get it right

Munster boss tips loosehead forwards to deliver if called upon by Ireland

“Certainly the feeling and the changing room at the end of the game, the boys were gutted, absolutely gutted,” admitted Seib

“I thought we managed the game really quite well, but there were some isolated incidents that allowed Leinster to slip back into it. So we need to be making sure we don’t have those slips and have consistency throughout the 80 minutes.”

Seib believes the players need to park the result as they prepare for a significant away fixture against Zebre in Italy next Saturday.

Once a win in Parma was a given, but Seib knows their opponents will be ready and waiting in a bid to lift themselves from the bottom of the table.

“The danger for us is we had a physically and emotionally draining game on the weekend, and the boys were spent,” said Seib.

“We have to make sure we freshen the players up, and they’re in the right head space also. Because if our mindset is slightly off point, we’re going to get a right shock you know. So we need to make sure we’re emotionally and physically ready to play.”

Although Connacht need to add to their current poor return of just two league wins, boosted by seven bonus points, Seib says there is “certainly no panic” despite the fact they lie 14th in the table, just four points ahead of Zebre.

“The boys register the fact that we’ve got a really important game to get momentum moving in our direction, particularly as we go into a little bit of a break here. So we want to finish this block on a high.

“Obviously, when you look at the ladder, we want to be making sure we’re collecting maximum points from each weekend when we can.

“The reality is we know we need to be picking up wins, but there’s certainly no panic.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley